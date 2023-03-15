MINNEAPOLIS — Not many people were giving Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial a chance to win against Providence Academy.
But the Knights scored first on two free throws by Olivia Harazin and led 8-6 after three minutes on Katelin Flack's drive.
"The girls really played a good game, especially the first half," LCWM coach Pete Goeringer said. "We wanted to make them make tough shots, and they did, but I was really happy with how we played for most of the game."
Top-seeded Providence Academy used a 12-0 run late in the first half to create a lead and defeated LCWM 78-40 in the quarterfinals of the Class AA girls basketball tournament Wednesday at Williams Arena.
Last season, the Knights were overwhelmed in the opening game of the state tournament, losing 82-29 to Minnehaha Academy and going 0-2, but on Wednesday, LCWM was more aggressive offensively, getting good shots by attacking the basket on patient possessions.
"We played a great game against a great team," senior Lauren Cooper said. "I'm just glad all of our fans could get up here and watch us. We played our hardest."
Cooper made a 3-pointer that put the Knights up 11-10, but the Lions increased the defensive pressure and answered with eight straight points.
Harazin scored in the lane to cut the deficit to 20-15 with 4:33 remaining in the first half before Providence Academy made its run.
"I kept saying attack on defense and attack on offense," junior Katelin Flack said.
Harazin had a putback to start the second half to make it 37-23, but Providence Academy's pace and defensive pressure was too much. The lead grew to 54-31 at the 10-minute mark and kept expanding.
Maddyn Greenway, one of only two freshmen in state history to reach 2,000 points in a career, led Providence Academy with 41 points, making 15 of 29 field goals, including 6 of 13 from 3-point range. The Lions also had a 48-30 rebounding advantage and caused 22 turnovers with 17 steals.
Harazin had 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Cooper made two 3-pointers and finished with 10 points and seven rebounds, and Flack scored nine points with four rebounds.
"I think everyone was more ready this year," Harazin said. "We play better defense this year, but they hit some tough shots, unfortunately."
LCWM (29-2) plays a consolation-bracket game at 6 p.m. Thursday at Concordia-St. Paul.
"It would feel great to win a game," Harazin said. "We talked about that on Friday (after winning the section championship) that we want to win a game to prove that we belong here."
