The Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial girls basketball team relies on its defense, which has the lowest scoring average in Class AA.
However, the biggest test lies ahead.
“It is what it is,” LCWM coach Pete Goeringer said. “It’s a little disappointing. I don’t know why they don’t seed 1-8 because I don’t think we’d be the eighth seed. But we’ll prepare the same way we do for every opponent.”
The Knights (29-1) drew top-seeded Providence Academy (27-2), the defending state champion, in the Class AA quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Arena. The Knights allow just 33.9 points per game, while Providence Academy is averaging 83.0 points, nearly 10 points more than any other Class AA team.
“You can’t change much about what you do at this point of the season,” senior Lauren Cooper said. “We need to work together, talk a lot, and play defense the way we know we can.”
LCWM, which has already set team records for wins and defensive scoring average, made it to the state tournament for the first time last year, going 0-2. In the second game, the Knights played a close game against Pequot Lakes.
“I think we realized there are teams up there that we can beat,” Goeringer said.
Senior guard Olivia Harazin, who has committed to Dordt University in Sioux City, Iowa, is the leading scorer in team history with 2,132 points. This season, she’s averaging 18 points, 5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals.
Cooper, a senior guard who has 1,123 career points, is averaging 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals this season. She plans to play at Hamline next season.
Junior forward Katelin Flack is averaging 13 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2 steals. She has 1,151 points in her career.
Providence Academy is led by freshman Maddyn Greenway, the daughter of former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway. She is averaging 31.2 points and is one of only two freshmen in state history to reach 2,000 points in a career.
“We need to find a way to slow her down,” Goeringer said. “So much of their offense involves her, and she does a great job of getting into the paint. But they have a lot of other great players, too.”
Goeringer said that the team learned how to process the state tournament experience last season, celebrating with the community and getting ready to play another game after an emotional section victory.
“We were emotionally drained by the time we got there,” he said. “Knowing how to deal with that will help us, for sure.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.