MANKATO — Defending Section 2AA girls basketball champion Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial tuned up for its title defense Monday night by overwhelming New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 68-33 in the South Sub-Section final at Bresnan Arena.
Senior guard Olivia Harazin scored 13 of her game-high 20 points in the first half as the Knights improved to 26-1 on the season. Junior forward Katelin Flack tallied 14 points for the winners, who also received 12 points from senior guard Lauren Copper.
"We needed to have a good mind-set coming into this game and keep up our confidence," Flack said. "Even though we beat them earlier in the year, we still had to play our game and know that they've gotten better throughout the year. Our game is running, rebounding and shooting.
"We play seven different players but the depth on our bench goes deeper than that. I love the confidence coming off our bench from all of our players. Even though we lost a couple of seniors who really hyped us up last year, we knew we were strong. We were able to keep them out of the paint tonight and then rebound. We stayed out of foul trouble for the most part and that was our goal for this game."
NRHEG (21-6) couldn't contain the Knights' early surge as Harazin's uncontested layup, left-side 3-pointer and two free throws along with two baskets from Flack gave the Knights a 13-4 advantage. Senior guard Sidney Schultz's aggressive moves to the cup produced seven points as the Panthers got within 15-9. However, Harazin fired in a pair of 3-pointers in helping the Knights gain a 28-12 lead on Flack's putback.
"We're a lot more defensively sound this year and more prepared to play," Harazin said. "We knew they were going to come back with something after we had that early run but we were solid the whole game. Our offense has been a little shaky this year, but when we pass the ball around and get into a rhythm our shots will go down.
"We try not to think about the big goal because we have to take the smaller steps to get there. We need to focus on the little things. We're all best friends on and off the court and we're always rooting for each other. There's no negativity at all. We're always jumping up and down. ... We're picking each other up and it is so fun being a part of this team."
Cooper nailed a right-baseline 3-pointer late in the half before two layups from junior forward Maggie Graupman along with Avery Voges' buzzer-beating left-elbow jumper expanded the margin to 41-18 at the break.
"We knew they were a tough team that is capable of knocking down shots," LCWM coach Pete Goeringer said. "They've been doing some different things since we last played them so we knew it would be a challenge. Our shooting has been up and down all year, but we came out tonight making shots and that made a difference early on.
"We've got a lot of girls who are interchangeable so we can do a lot of switching defensively. We're not real tall, but we're athletic and fast so we can get up on you in the half court and make it tough on you."
Senior guard Erin Jacobson led the Panthers with 11 points while Schultz chipped in eight. LCWM, which shot 52% from the field compared to the Panthers' 24 percent, controlled the boards 39-28 and both teams committed 11 turnovers.
LCWM faces Southwest Christian in Friday's 8 p.m. title game.
