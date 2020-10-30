LAKE CRYSTAL — A year ago, Martin County West beat Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 38-0, one of the worst losses in a forgettable 3-7 season for the Knights.
A year later, that team is nowhere to be found.
In a game where it only had 149 yards of total offense, LCWM gutted out a 14-13 double overtime victory against Martin County West on Friday at Lake Crystal.
The Knights (3-1) have now won three straight games.
“Our senior leadership has been awesome this year,” LCWM coach Kevin Hagge said. “They’re just well-rounded kids, and they just compose themselves so well.”
After completing only three passes all night, the Knights won the game with their fourth completion when Mike Matteson found Cade Dudgeon for an 8-yard touchdown. Jack Richards drilled the PAT to secure the victory.
“I knew the play was coming my way, and I thought I’d have a pretty good chance of catching it,” Dudgeon said. “I ran the route, saw the QB coming my way, and knew I was open.”
Added Hagge: “We kind of knew they we’re going to stack the box on us a little bit. We just kind of bunched it up and got Cade loose.”
The Knights have featured a dominant rushing attack throughout the season, but were unable to get much going on the ground. Bryer Larson carried 12 times for 64 yards, while Cam Ludeman finished with only 24 yards on 11 carries.
In the Knights’ prior two games, Ludeman carried 36 times for 291 yards.
“We anticipated it was going to be a tough match; they’re a sound club,” Hagge said of the Mavericks.
After an LCWM fumble, MCW got on the board first in the first quarter when Joseph Forsberg got the ball seven straight times, eventually capping the drive with a 7-yard touchdown.
The Knights had chances to get on the board, but penalties were an issue throughout the night. LWCM took 10 penalties for a total of 60 yards.
The Knights were able to tie the game in the third quarter when Ludeman found the end zone from 8 yards out. The game was 7-7 going into overtime.
The Knights got the ball first in overtime, but were unable to score. On the ensuing possession, Forsberg missed what would have been the game-winning field goal for the Mavericks.
MCW had the ball first in the second overtime and found the end zone, but the PAT was no good, setting up Dudgeon’s winning score.
“It was a good win against a team that beat us last year,” Dudgeon said.
The Knights (3-1) host Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop on Friday.
