LAKE CRYSTAL — Kevin Hagge has been a longtime assistant coach for the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial football team.
He’s been a staple on the sidelines for three different head coaches: Dewey Escher, Mike Schaffer and Grant Solem.
He was a defensive assistant for one, coached the receivers and defensive backs for another and was an all-around assistant for another.
“He’s just always been there, always helping out,” senior lineman Connor Saucier said.
This season, however, Hagge’s in charge, taking over as the Knights head coach.
“It’s really nice,” Saucier said. “He’s not new. Everyone knows him. Everyone has a great relationship with him. He’ll bring the team together … Everyone loves Hagge.”
LCWM went 3-6 last season and has to replace some skill positions, including quarterback, where junior Evan Mann takes over. But there are plenty of players back who expect to show improvement.
“Overall, they are very excited for this season,” Hagge said. “They want to seize success. They’re working hard in practice, and I’m excited to see what happens.”
Saucier, who will start at left tackle and defensive end, said inexperience got the best of him and others at times last season, and the team had trouble closing out games.
“I feel like I’m coming in ready this year,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting what it was going to be like under the lights. I’m more prepared this year.”
Saucier and fellow seniors Jaret Born and Matt Thofson give the Knights experience on three-fifths of the offensive line.
“We have a lot of talent,” Hagge said. “We’re pretty excited with what we’ve got. They’re all willing to learn, and they’re buying into it.”
Seniors Logan Bode and Landon Lantz return at receiver, and that group all plays defense, too, as does Mann, who was a starting cornerback a year ago.
“They’re all in leadership roles now as seniors, even Evan, too, at quarterback,” Hagge said. “He’s really accepted how to be a leader in that role. They’re very good students off the football field, too.”
Saucier agreed.
“I think we’ve got good seniors who are ready to go,” he said. “We put in the summer work and are ready to play. Last year we didn’t come off the ball as well as we could have. I just think we have everyone in the right position this year, and the right people are on the field.”
Plus, Saucier said, Hagge will make sure of it.
“We’ve definitely been working harder in practice, that’s for sure,” he said. “There’s no slacking off.”
LCWM has moved from Section 2AA to 3AA, so the schedule will look a bit different with games against section opponents Pipestone Area, St. James Area and Windom Area on the slate to start the season.
The Knights will open the season Friday when they host Pipestone Area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.