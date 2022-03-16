MINNEAPOLIS — Playing in the first state-tournament game in program history, the young Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial girls basketball team needed to get off to a good start.
That didn’t happen.
“I don’t think we were ready for their pressure,” LCWM junior guard Olivia Harazin said. “They got most of their points off transition; we weren’t getting back on defense. We did as much as we could as long as we could.”
Minnehaha Academy went ahead 23-3 midway through the first half and defeated the Knights 82-29 in the quarterfinals of the Class AA tournament Wednesday at the Maturi Pavilion. The was the first state tournament in the history of the co-op, which began in 1987, and possibly all of the schools and towns involved.
“You can show (the team) what they do, but you can’t simulate their speed, their athleticism, their pressure,” LCWM coach Pete Goeringer said. “It was tough for us to match up.”
The Knights committed seven turnovers in the first four minutes against pressure one-on-one defense, falling behind 16-2 to third-seeded Minnehaha.
Minnehaha Academy continued to take every opportunity to run, getting several breakaway layups to grow the lead to 23-3.
Katelin Flack hit a 3-pointer and Lauren Cooper converted an offensive rebound to stop the run, but Minnehaha Academy maintained the pressure, forcing 16 turnovers in the first half as the lead grew to 51-18 at the break.
The Knights shot only 27.8% on just 18 attempts.
“I didn’t think we reacted quick enough to what they were doing,” LCWM junior Lauren Cooper said. “That’s a really good team, and we need to learn from our mistakes.”
The relentless Minnehaha Academy offense and defense continued into the second half, starting with an 11-0 start. The Knights made only three field goals as every shot was contested.
“I thought we were ready to go,” Goeringer said. “But I don’t think our girls realized how good they were.”
Cooper finished with 11 points, and Flack had eight points. The Knights had 25 turnovers, which Minnehaha Academy turned into 43 points.
The Redhawks shot 54.8% and made nine 3-pointers.
LCWM (26-5) plays Pequot Lakes in a consolation game at 8 p.m. Thursday at Concordia-St. Paul.
“I think we learned that you can’t come out so timid,” Harazin said. “We need to start with more energy. We still have a lot to learn.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.