MANKATO — Defense, defense, defense.
The Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial girls basketball team has been relying on its D all season and on Friday, when the Knights needed it most, the defense came through again. LCWM held a high-powered Southwest Christian squad to 15 second-half points to earn a 48-40 victory in the Section 2A championship game at Minnesota State's Bresnan Arena. It is the Knights second straight trip to state.
"That might have been the best defensive game we've put together," LCWM head coach Peter Goeringer said. "Defense has carried us all season.
"We have some good shooters but shots come and go. Defense is constant."
The first half was a back and forth affair with nine lead changes and neither team building more than a three-point lead. The defenses dominated most of the session as both teams had trouble finding good looks or open lanes.
Lauren Cooper led LCWM's perimeter attack with a pair of 3-pointers in the first three minutes. Teammate Olivia Harazin added a pair of 3's midway through the session.
Harazin also hit the final basket of the half, driving to the paint for a 26-25 Knights lead at the break. Aubrey Burkhart paced Southwest Christian's first-half offense, continually penetrating for layups. She also nailed a 3-pointer at the 5:55 mark to tie the game at 20. Chole Brunsberg capped the Stars' first-half scoring with a 3-pointer with 4:19 to go.
The Knights went on an 11-4 run in the first 10 minutes of the second half to pull away. Cooper scored six of those points with a driving layup, a free-throw line jumper and a short banker inside. Ella Voges put back an offensive rebound and when Katelin Flack dropped through a 3-pointer from the top of the key, the Knights held a 37-29 lead with 9:42 to play.
SW Christian closed the gap to four points in the final minute but LCWM hit its free throws down the stretch to clinch the win.
"We played with a lot more confidence this year compared to last year," said Cooper, who finished with a game-high 19 points. "We had implemented a great game plan in practice this week and we were ready for everything we saw.
"My shooting has been a little off lately but Olivia (Harazin) and Katelin (Flack) have had great playoff runs for us. It was a total team effort."
Harazin scored 14 points for the winners and Flack scored 12. The LCWM defense held high-scoring point guard Burkhart to 10 points. Brunsberg led the Stars with 14 points.
"Midway through last season we didn't believe going to state was possible, but we went on a run, and beat some good teams in the playoffs and made it through," Goeringer said. "This year we had the confidence all season. The girls worked really hard and they deserve this."
LCWM takes a 29-1 record to state.
