Throughout her first three varsity seasons on the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial girls basketball team, Lakesha Carter was able to get to the basket at will.
With good size and great speed off the dribble, it was the easiest way for her to score against lesser competition. However, coming into her junior year, Carter could see the game was changing, and she knew she had to change with it.
To reach her full potential, she knew she needed the 3-point shot.
“My junior year is when it really hit me that colleges are going to be looking at that,” Carter said of the 3-pointer. “Going in, I (knew) that if I wanted to play college basketball, I had to get this skill down.”
After shooting 40% from behind the arc last year, she made the necessary improvements. And after committing to Gustavus Adolphus last week, it’s safe to say those colleges took notice.
“When she was in eighth, ninth grade, I could probably count on one hand the number of times she shot a 3,” LCWM coach Pete Goeringer said. “She just kept working on her game, gradually working on her jump shot and got it to where she could hit the outside 3.
“She works tremendously hard, really coachable. The team just rallies around her.”
Gustavus has been on Carter’s radar for more than a year, and she’s built a great relationship with the coaching staff over that time. Gustavus assistant Dan Wolfe is Carter’s AAU coach at Minnesota Rise, a connection she said was key in the commitment.
Despite that, Carter’s decision wasn’t easy, as she gave strong consideration to Wisconsin-Stout and Hamline.
“I like the distance from home. It’s close enough where my family can come watch me,” Carter said of Gustavus. “That was something that was important to me when I was making my college decision.”
Carter averaged 19.2 points and 7.2 rebounds last season. In her career, she’s scored 1,606 points and will likely break LCWM’s all-time record this season.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.