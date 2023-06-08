NORTH MANKATO — Le Sueur-Henderson needed three more outs.
The last three proved to be the hardest to get, as the top-seeded Giants surrendered two runs in the top of the seventh inning in a 2-1 loss to fifth-seeded Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in the Class AA semifinals Thursday at Caswell Park.
The Giants started the tournament with a 3-0 win over unseeded Pequot Lakes in the quarterfinals. Chloe Brandt tossed a two-hit shutout in the win, striking out 11 with just one walk.
Rhyan Fritz went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs in the first-round win, while Teagan Graham was 2 for 3 with a run scored.
In the semifinals, Madison Wilbright knocked in the Giants’ lone run in the bottom of the second, and it looked like that 1-0 lead would hold.
Brandt continued her dominance in the circle into the second game, with six shutout innings to start the contest. One of the runs the Giants surrendered in the seventh was earned, while the other was unearned.
Le Sueur-Henderson will play unseeded St. Agnes in the third-place game at 2 p.m. Friday. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton will meet second-seeded St. Charles in the championship.
LSH will look to finish its season with a win for a third straight year. The Giants won the Class AA tournament in 2021, and won the consolation bracket last season.
