NORTH MANKATO — It didn't feel great early.
After Chloe Brandt delivered a dominant 15-strikeout performance in Le Sueur-Henderson's victory over Hawley in the quarterfinals of the Class AA softball tournament, Annandale homered to lead off both the first and second innings in the semifinals, quickly getting a 2-0 lead.
"Once you get to this point in the season, everybody is good," co-head coach Eric Lewis said. "Knowing she might give up a few homers that she wouldn't normally throughout the course of the year, that part wasn't a complete surprise. It's just about having confidence in our team that we would respond."
Brandt got back on track and bats got going in a big way, as the Giants used a seven-run fifth inning to pull away from the Cardinals in a 13-2 victory Tuesday at Caswell Park.
The Giants started the fifth with six straight hits, a stretch that was highlighted by a two-run single from Halle Bemmels that sent a big LSH crowd into a frenzy.
Olivia Fritz, the ninth batter to hit in the big inning, capped the frame with a solo homer. Madi Wilbright, Rhyan Fritz and Zoe Thomson also had RBIs in the inning.
"That's how it's been all year with this team, sometimes it takes a little bit," Bemmels said of the big inning. "We just trust that they're going to come at some point."
Brandt only allowed two hits the rest of the way after the second homer, finishing with 17 strikeouts over seven innings.
Brandt, Thomson and Samantha Wilbright each finished with three hits for the Giants. Thomson finished with four RBIs, while Brandt and Bemmels each knocked in two runs.
The Giants had 20 hits as a team, with each starter getting at least one hit.
The Giants (23-1) play the winner of third-seeded St. Charles and Pipestone in the Class AA title game at noon Wednesday.
LSH downs Hawley
It took the Giants awhile to get going offensively, but a four-run fifth, combined with a dominant showing from Brandt, ended up being more than enough to top the Nuggets 5-1 in the quarterfinals.
After Bemmels was hit by a pitch with one out in the fifth, Brandt and Rhyan Fritz hit consecutive RBI doubles to plate two runs for the Giants.
Olivia Fritz capped the big inning with a two-out, two-run homer to push the Giants' lead to 5-1.
Brandt went the distance, striking out 15 over seven innings. She allowed just three hits and no earned runs.
Rhyan Fritz finished 2 for 2 with two runs scored, an RBI and a walk, while Thomson also had two hits.
Annandale 5, Greenway 2: Josey Marquette went 3 for 4 with a homer for the fifth-seeded Cardinals as they swung the upset.
Jennah Groth finished 3 for 3 with two runs scored for Annandale, while Paige Fasching allowed two earned runs over seven innings to get the win.
Pipestone 4, Maple Lake 3, 8 innings: Jessa Reinert allowed only one earned run as the Arrows downed second-seeded Maple Lake in extra innings.
Madelyn Wiese led off the top of the eighth with a single and eventually worked her way around the bases to score the winning run on an error.
St. Charles 2, Mounds Park Academy 1: Jade Krenik went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI for the third-seeded Saints in their victory over the Panthers.
Krenik scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth on an error. Brenna Koeppel allowed one earned run over nine innings to get the win.
