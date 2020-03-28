Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Periods of rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 46F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with evening rain...then a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.