As COVID-19 continues to spread, it’s just going to keep getting harder to stay active.
Organized team sports are long gone, and fitness centers are pretty much shut down. Going for a walk or run alone is still an option, but many people prefer to work out in groups. If you’re lucky enough to have a home gym, that can work, but most people simply don’t have that option.
While it may seem like physical activity has become another casualty of a virus that’s already taken so much, Lee’s Champion Taekwondo Academy is fighting back. And through virtual classes, it looks like Master Instructor Colby Winkler and his students are winning.
“It’s helped me stay engaged, healthy, working out and accountable,” student and part-time instructor Kelley Haeder said. “Being focused and maintaining your goals during this time where we’ve had to live a little differently than we did in the past ... we’re able to still focus on what’s important to us.”
If you’re thinking this is merely another workout video, you’d be wrong. Winkler is teaching the classes through Zoom, a remote video conferencing service that allows him to give instruction just as he did before.
Not only can Winkler see all of his students at once across a screen in his studio, but his students can also see him and their classmates across their own respective screens. All students have to do is click a link in the academy’s Facebook group.
“I’m very thankful for all the effort they’re putting into this to keep the kids active,” Jackie Murray, who’s daughter Laela participates in the online classes said. “They can’t just go down to the park right now because that’s just where things are at.”
The interactive nature of the platform also allows Winkler to spotlight a student who is doing well for the rest of the class.
“One of the things I love about taekwondo is that we all learn from each other,” Haeder said. “There are kids as young as seven and adults over the age of 50. We all get to challenge each other and encourage each other, and that’s just a wonderful aspect of what’s happening online.”
Added Winkler: “Buying a tape for a workout ... how long do you do it? I’m literally saying, ‘Here’s the class schedule, I’m interacting with you personally.’ So when you don’t show up, my staff is calling because we’re keeping attendance.”
Winkler, a sixth-degree black belt, has been doing the sport for 35 years, and has owned Lee’s Champion Taekwondo Academy since 2003.
In recent years, he’s used Zoom on many occasions for conferences with other martial arts schools around the country. He never figured he’d actually use it to teach classes, but when the pandemic hit, it became clear that he wouldn’t be able to have students in his studio.
“I told my students that ‘Black belts are people who make things happen,’ so it’s time to move forward,” Winkler said. “I’m not going to stop teaching because taekwondo’s my passion. If they can’t come here, then I have to find a way to go to them.”
For Haeder, who also has three children involved in taekwondo, she feels the sport has helped better prepare her family for a situation like this.
The ability to remain active through the classes is, of course, a big part of that, but don’t underestimate the mental side of it.
In a time where the real world just continues to throw problems at more people each day, Winkler and Haeder each feel taekwondo can be the outlet people need.
“The three most important things that we talk about are respect, self-control and focus,” Haeder said. “Obviously having respect for people as we live in closer quarters and just having respect for people in general is very important during this time where we have to shelter in place.”
