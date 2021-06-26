MANKATO — Rain washed out almost all of the games Saturday at the 14th annual Mulvihill American Legion baseball tournament.
Le Sueur-Henderson defeated Owatonna 5-1 in five innings before the rain began Saturday. The rest of the schedule was postponed and will be played Sunday.
Chanhassen will play Prior Lake at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at ISG Field, followed by a game between Prior Lake at Mankato National at 11 a.m.
Owatonna will play Mankato American at 10 a.m. Sunday at Wolverton Field.
There will be no fifth-place game Sunday, with the third-place game scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Wolverton Field, followed by the championship game at 4 p.m.
If Prior Lake qualifies for the third-place or championship game, those could be rescheduled for Wednesday so that Prior Lake wouldn't play three games in a day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.