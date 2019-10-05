You might think with the last name Leius, October would be a time to celebrate baseball.
But Jack Leius quickly found out that, unlike his baseball-playing father, football was his favorite sport, and he was very good at it.
“I played baseball through middle school,” said Leius, who attended Robbinsdale Armstrong. “When I got to high school, I just played football and ran track. I had a tight-knit group of friends who played football, and I loved it. Baseball just wasn’t my thing.”
Leius is a key player on the Minnesota State defense, which hopes to continue its string of good games today when Minnesota Duluth comes to Blakeslee Stadium for the 2 p.m. homecoming game.
Leius, whose father, Scott, played 10 major-league seasons and was an infielder on the Minnesota Twins’ 1991 World Series winner, has taken an unusual path to Minnesota State.
He was recruited by a lot of the Division II programs in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, but he went to Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids. He played in five games that first semester, his season ending with a broken leg, before he transferred back to the metro area and completed a semester at North Hennepin Community College.
Leius chose to be a walk-on at the University of Minnesota and spent the 2017 season as a redshirt. He was on the roster last year but didn’t play. He decided that with some work in the summer, he could graduate early and become eligible elsewhere, so he leaned on friends Chance Bowen, Ty’Shonan Brooks and Nate Gunn, who talked him into transferring to Minnesota State.
“I wanted to be part of a championship culture,” Leius said.
Hoffner said he gets an occasional recommendation from one of his players, telling him that a buddy is interested in Minnesota State.
“Sometimes, it pans out,” Hoffner said with a chuckle. “Sometimes, it doesn’t.”
However, in Division II, after a players gets his release from the previous university, the coaches are allowed to bring potential transfers to campus and put them through a workout, testing speed, quickness and agility.
“He knocked it out of the ballpark,” Hoffner said. “His numbers were exceptional.”
Then after seven days of fall camp, in which the newcomers get tested in a physical, live scrimmage, Hoffner was even more convinced that Leius could find a role on the defense.
“Jack got a ton of opportunities in the scrimmage,” Hoffner said. “He played fast, he tackled well. He had a great demeanor. All things were bright and shiny stars. It was a huge stepping stone for him to be the guy we wanted in that position.”
Leius is playing nickel linebacker, a hybrid position in Minnesota State’s defense that requires the ability to stuff the run and drop back in coverage. He learned the position by watching film of Michael Palme, who had filled that role the last three seasons.
At 6-feet-0, 195 pounds, he’s a bit undersized as a run-stuffer, but he makes up for it with speed, instincts and toughness.
Leius ranks second on the defense with 25 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss. He has made one sack and two interceptions. In last week’s 20-6 win against Winona State, Leius he made seven tackles with two tackles for loss and a sack. He also had an interception as the defense continued its string of strong performances.
“I was happy with the game, but I couldn’t do any of it without the coaches putting me in that position and my teammates doing their jobs, too,” Leius said. “I can’t do anything by myself.
“It’s a special group of guys (on defense). It’s a lot of fun to be around them. It’s a good feeling to see all the hard work we put in pay off on Saturdays.”
Some day, when he’s done playing football, he’ll go to the ballpark with his dad, hopefully watching the Twins play in another World Series.
“I’m happy (the Twins) are doing well,” Leius said. “I’d love to go to the ballpark and watch a game with him, but I’m too busy right now.”
