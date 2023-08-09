Southern Minnesota will always be home for North Mankato native Corey Leivermann.
He’s a 2008 graduate of Mankato West and played college hockey at both Minnesota State and Gustavus Adolphus.
Long before Leivermann decided to go into coaching, he established another home between high school and college. Leivermann spent two seasons playing junior hockey for the Fargo (N.D.) Force in the the United States Hockey League prior to playing at MSU.
“I’ve reached out to (Fargo’s general manager) and president of hockey operations Cary Eades quite a bit throughout my time (in) Janesville and Madison,” Leivermann said. “Just had always mentioned my interest in helping coach in Fargo. I enjoyed it as a player and had always just told him ‘keep me in mind if a job or opportunity ever does arise.’”
The fit came together this offseason, as Leivermann was named the club’s associate head coach last week. The position became open after Leivermann’s former Fargo teammate, Chad Demers, left the job to become an assistant for Augustana.
“At the time, I had a few other opportunities out there,” Leivermann said. “Definitely wanted to get back there and coach and be a part of that community again.”
It’s not just a homecoming for Leivermann.
He got married last month and his wife, Tanya, grew up in Fargo. After spending much of the last two years apart, it’s a special place for the couple to begin their married life.
“For her, she spent most of her high school days there in Fargo. She has friends and family that are still there,” Leivermann said. “For me, I had my old (host family) already reach out and say they want to meet and grab some dinner. I’ve had previous co-workers (reach out) that when I was playing were working for the Force and are still there. ...
“I know my wife is already excited to get her girlfriends to go to some games.”
Leivermann, 33, spent the last three seasons with the Madison Capitols. Prior to that, he spent three seasons with the Janesville Jets in the North American Hockey League.
After being hired as Madison’s associate head coach in 2020, there was adversity immediately, as the team didn’t play during the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19. Then, Madison made it all the way to the Clark Cup finals in 2021-22.
Leivermann was promoted to be the team’s head coach and general manager prior to last season, but wasn’t retained after the team struggled.
After having almost nothing but success throughout his young coaching career, Leivermann said he learned a ton about working through adversity.
“I learned a lot in regards to how hard it is to be a head coach and a GM. It was definitely a learning curve here for me,” Leivermann said. “I’m probably better suited as a right-hand man at this moment. ...
“It’s not a step backwards, it’s a step in my development, is how I look at it.”
Leivermann spoke about all the support he’s gotten in recent weeks. Former Minnesota State coaches Mike Hastings and Todd Knott, both of whom coached Leivermann at MSU, have reached out. Knott specifically has been an important mentor.
He also has a relationship with new Minnesota State coach Luke Strand, and has spoken with him this offseason.
Leivermann loves the day-to-day grind of coaching and the constant battle to climb the ladder. Following a rule change this offseason, Division I hockey programs can now have three full-time assistants rather than two, a change that’s significant for young coaches.
The goal has always been to work at the next level, which now seems closer than ever.
“For me, it’s just continuing to build my resume and continuing to build my network,” Leivermann said. “Hopefully in the next coming years, if an opportunity is presented to me, hopefully crack the college ranks.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.