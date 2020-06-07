Over the last four years, North Mankato native Corey Leivermann has learned just how hard it is to climb the hockey coaching ladder.
It’s moving, traveling and most importantly ... constantly looking for that upward push.
Leivermann continued that ascent this week, as he’s been hired as the associate head coach of the Madison Capitols of the United States Hockey League.
“This was my next step,” Leivermann said. “I want to give kids every opportunity I got and help them further their careers.”
Leivermann, a 2008 Mankato West graduate, finished with 71 points including 39 goals during his senior season with the Scarlets. After playing two years with the Fargo Force of the USHL, Leivermann started his college career at Minnesota State, but was in and out of the lineup throughout his first two seasons.
Midway through his junior year, he transferred to Gustavus Adolphus, where he quickly became one of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s top players. He scored 30 points in 27 games as a senior at Gustavus, which was good for third in the conference.
Following his graduation, Leivermann had a brief professional career that was ended by concussions and a severe shoulder injury. He had a sales job for about 10 months in Minneapolis after he retired, but it just didn’t feel right.
It wasn’t hockey.
“I missed the game. I missed being part of it,” Leivermann said.
While he was in sales, Leivermann was a scout for the Wichita Falls Wildcats of the North American Hockey League, where he continued to fall more in love with the game he grew up playing.
When former MSU teammate Josh Nelson was able to help him get a job as the head coach/general manager of the NA3HL’s Jersey Shore Wildcats in 2016, he didn’t hesitate and moved out to New Jersey.
Leivermann joined Wichita Falls as an assistant when Jersey Shore’s season ended, and then joined the Janesville Jets the following season as an assistant. Following a year and a half with Janesville, he was promoted to head coach of the Jets in 2019.
When Leivermann’s friend Tom Upton got the head coaching job with Madison, Leivermann texted him to say congratulations, and mentioned keeping him in mind while looking for assistants.
The two had a great conversation later that day, and with that, Leivermann was named associate head coach.
“We just really kind of connected on our core values and what we want to do in coaching,” Leivermann said. “We’re both on the same page about trying to rebuild the brand of Madison. At the end of the day, we both want to win.”
While the promotion is nice, Leivermann is still in search of his ultimate goal: to become a college hockey coach. That might still take some time, especially to become a head coach, but Leivermann is on the right path.
And he’s a lot happier than he was in sales.
“I thought I could quit hockey cold turkey, and I was dead wrong,” he said. “Hockey has always been a part of my life growing up. I’m glad I took that leap of faith and went for it.”
