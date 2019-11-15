MINNEAPOLIS — Mankato West’s Olivia Leonard and Sarah Patenaude and St. Peter’s Morgan Kelly each qualified for the finals in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Class A state swim and dive meet Friday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Olivia Leonard finished second in the prelims with a time of 1:06.47, Kelly took third in 1:06.75 and Patenaude was seventh in 1:08.10.
“(Leonard’s) a strong competitor, and you never know what’s going to happen on the second day,” West coach Dave Burgess said. “There’s about four breastrokers with a chance so we’ll see what happens.”
West’s 200 medley relay of Sophia Leonard, Olivia Leonard, Patenaude and Annika Younge also made the finals finishing seventh in 1:50.20.
Kelly and Olivia Leonard each competed in 200 IM taking 11th (2.11.93) and 13th (2:12.90) respectively.
Sophia Leonard was 14th in both the 50 free (24.91) and the 100 backstroke (59.56).
For Mankato East, Maddie Hogue finished 12th in the 50 free with a time of 24.72, and 20th in the 100 free with a time of 54.97. Kaylee Sivertsen was also in two individual events, finishing 18th in the 200 free (1:58.43) and 25th in the 500 free (5:30.01). Eve Anderson also competed in the 500 free for East taking 22nd (5:27.67).
The Cougars’ 200 free relay team of Avery Schuh, Grace Busch, Sivertsen and Hogue was 11th with a time of 1:40.72. West’s team of Sophia Leonard, Younge, Lucy Vogt and Patenaude was right behind them at 12th (1:40.83).
East also competed in the 400 free relay with Busch, Anderson, Sivertsen and Hogue combining for an 18th place finish (3:45.64).
Lauren Feder of St. Peter dived in the prelims Thursday taking 28th with a score of 128.10.
The finals begin at noon Saturday. Visit mshsl.org for more details.
