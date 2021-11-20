MINNEAPOLIS — Olivia Leonard placed fifth in the 200-yard individual medley to lead Mankato West at the Class A girls swimming and diving meet Saturday at the University of Minnesota.
Leonard finished in 2:09.98. She also finished 12th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.74. Catherine Bittner placed seventh in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.47.
Sophia Leonard took 12th in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.72 and 14th in the 100 freestyle in 54.97.
Sophia Leonard, Bittner, Ella Lee and Lydia Krautkremer combined for a ninth-place finish in the 200 medley relay in 1:51.09. The 200 freestyle relay team of Sophia Leonard, Olivia Leonard, Bittner and Annika Younge placed 12th in 1:40.92.
St. Peter's Hannah Denzer placed 12th in the 500 freestyle in 5:21.64 and 13th in the 100 freestyle in 2:00.40.
Tri-City United's Ella Schmiesing took seventh in 50 freestyle in 24.43 and 10th in the 100 freestyle in 53.62.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.