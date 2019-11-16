It’s not too often that you’ll get two local swimmers in a state final, and it’s even less often to have three.
With Olivia Leonard, Morgan Kelly and Sarah Patenaude all swimming in the 100-yard breaststroke final at the Class A state swimming and diving meet, the stage was set for an exciting race.
It didn’t disappoint, with Olivia Leonard taking third with a time of 1:06.08, Kelly finishing fourth in 1:07.48 and Patenaude getting eighth in 1:08.75 on Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Leonard, an eighth-grader, is the two-time defending Big Nine Conference champion in the event and placed seventh in it last year. She entered the meet with a goal of finishing third and was able to do just that.
“I’m really happy; it just feels really good,” Leonard said. “It’s really fun to swim with people that you know.”
Both Leonard and Kelly got off to slow starts, but came on strong in the final 50 yards. First-place Hannah Hintermeister of Richfield and second-place Hattie Kugler of St. Louis Park each graduate, giving Leonard and Kelly legitimate shots at a state championship in the event next season.
For Kelly, who only swims during the high school season, it was her first trip to state as an individual after competing in a relay last year as a sophomore.
She also plays basketball, so her time is spread thin between the two sports.
“Last year, I didn’t even get the cut time in the 100 breast, so to be here now is pretty incredible,” Kelly said. “I kinda put this goal in my mind at the beginning of the season. ... I wanted to make the state meet.”
Patenaude, a senior, has accomplished a lot in her swimming career at West. She’s been to state every year since eighth grade in multiple relays and individual events. However, there was one thing she hadn’t done.
“One of my goals for my entire swimming career was to get top-eight individually,” Patenaude said. “Being able to get that goal was really cool, especially with Olivia.”
Also in finals, West’s 200 medley relay of Sophia Leonard, Olivia Leonard, Patenaude and Annika Younge took seventh, finishing with a time of 1:50.82.
On the consolation side, Olivia Leonard and Kelly each competed in the 200 individual medley, taking 13th (2.11.89) and 14th (2:12.20) respectively. It was a reversal from yesterday’s prelims, where Kelly came out on top by one spot. West’s Sophia Leonard competed in the consolation heat of the 100 backstroke taking 14th with a time of 59.78.
“We held pretty much where we were supposed to hold and we had a couple drops in time,” West coach Dave Burgess said. “Going forward, we need to find ways to get a little bit better and not taper so hard for sections so that we can taper more for state.”
In the 50 freestyle, East’s Maddie Hogue was 12th in the B final (24.84), while Sophia Leonard finished 16th (25.24).
The Cougars’ 200 free relay team of Avery Schuh, Grace Busch, Kaylee Sivertsen and Hogue was 10th in the B final with a time of 1:40.73. West’s team of Sophia Leonard, Annika Younge, Lucy Vogt and Patenaude was right behind them at 12th (1:41.58).
“We held times pretty decent from sections which is always difficult,” East coach Greg Summers said. “I’m impressed with the girls, they had great swims, lot of laughter and just kept things positive enjoying the state experience.”
Full results of the state swimming and diving meet can be found online at mshsl.org.
