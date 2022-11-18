MINNEAPOLIS — Olivia Leonard and Lucy Vogt each had a couple of all-state finishes, helping Mankato West to a 10th-place finish at the Class A girls swimming and diving meet Friday at the University of Minnesota.
Leonard placed fourth in 200-yard individual medley in 2:09.68, and and Vogt took eighth in 50 freestyle in 24.83.
The 200 medley relay team of Leonard, Catherine Bittner, Ella Lee and Vogt had an all-state performance by taking seventh in 1:51.14.
Swimmer and relays in the top eight receive all-state honors.
Olivia Koeneman won the consolation heat in the 50 freestyle, ending up ninth in 24.74, and Ella Lee took 14th in 100 butterfly in 59.88.
Leonard also took 15th in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.90.
West's 400 freestyle relay won the consolation heat, with Vogt, Koeneman, Lee and Leonard finishing in 3:41.00.
Mankato East/Loyola's Avery Schuh placed 14th in the 50 freestyle in 24.94.
St. Peter's Hannah Denzer received all-state honors by placing second in the 200 freestyle in 1:53.40 and seventh in 500 freestyle in 5:15.29.
Tri-City United's Ella Schmiesing took eighth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.23 and 15th in the 100 freestyle in 55.44.
West scored 82 points to end up 10th, and St. Peter was 22nd with 29. TCU tied for 31st with 13 points, and East/Loyola was 42nd with 3.
