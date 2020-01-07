For 34 minutes Tuesday, the game was close between the crosstown rivals.
Scoreless after one period, knotted up at 2 after two.
In the third, it wasn’t just going to be about who could grab momentum. It was going to be about who could hang onto it.
Mankato East/Loyola’s Layten Liffrig found it with a tie-breaking breakaway goal at 5:18 and secured it with another, short-handed, 2:04 later. The Cougars went on to defeat Mankato West 5-2 in the Big Nine Conference game inside a jam-packed All Seasons Arena.
“Whoever came out and worked harder in the third period was going to win it,” Liffrig said. “It was up to our effort, if we wanted to win. (West) played hard, but I felt like we played harder and that’s why we got the W.”
Mason Pin Bowder, Matthew Salzle and Jake Kanzenbach also had goals for the Cougars. Brett Borchardt finished with two assists, and goaltender Caelin Brueske stopped 32 shots.
Nate Looft and Brandon Swenson scored goals for the Scarlets, and Caleb Cross made 24 saves.
“Their top guys beat our top guys,” West coach Curtis Doell said.
The win was East/Loyola’s seventh in a row over West.
“It’s always fun playing against them,” said Liffrig, who leads the Cougars with 15 goals and 32 points. “It shows off the competition in the city, and it’s fun playing against your buddies.”
The competition was fierce over the first two periods.
Brueske and Cross kept the game scoreless as West outshot East/Loyola 12-7.
“Our goaltender kept us in the game,” Cougars coach Adam Fries said. “He had some really big saves on key chances for West. He stood tall.”
Still, the Scarlets struck first as Looft fired a shot from just inside the blue line that found its way through traffic and past Brueske at 2:02 of the second period.
The Cougars took a 2-1 lead at 12:10 with a pair of goals 74 seconds apart.
Pin Bowder tied the game, putting the puck in on a scramble off a rebound after a backhanded shot on goal by Zach Lebens. It was the senior’s first varsity goal.
“(Pin Bowder) plays so hard and practices so hard,” Fries said. “You don’t see him get many chances, but when he does, he tries to make the most of it.”
Salzle put East/Loyola ahead. Standing alone at the right post, the senior tapped in Borchardt’s diagonal pass from the left point.
Doell called his timeout after that, and the Scarlets came out of the break flying.
Just 27 seconds later, Swenson scored, batting back two of his own rebounds before slipping the puck between the goaltender and the right post.
Jack Wittenberg and Blake Waletich assisted on the goal.
The Scarlets had the first chance to take momentum in the third period, but Brueske stopped a Waletich breakaway in the first minute.
Liffrig didn’t miss when he got his chances after that, going to the backhand on the first and the forehand on the second.
“They had the momentum at the beginning of the period, and I felt like we responded well,” Liffrig said.
Kanzenbach added some insurance for the Cougars with a power-play goal at 9:39.
The teams will meet again on Jan. 28 downtown at the civic center.
“That should make for a fun rematch and fun playoff hockey if we get to meet again,” Doell said.
East/Loyola (6-7-1) plays Thursday at Winona. West (7-7-0) plays Thursday at Albert Lea.
