MANKATO — Minnesota State center David Silye was named the CCHA Forward of the Year, while Jake Livingstone earned Defenseman of the Year honors, the league announced Wednesday.
Silye, a unanimous first-team All-CCHA pick, led the conference with 18 goals in league games.
This is Livingstone's second consecutive season winning the defenseman of the year. He finished with five goals and 22 assists in 26 conference games.
The Mavericks (24-12-1) will host Northern Michigan in the CCHA championship game Saturday.
