It’s no secret that the outlook for high school spring sports isn’t great.
But that doesn’t mean local activities directors can’t plan, and that’s what they’re doing with their days.
“We have to prepare for all contingencies, so there’s nothing that can hold us back,” St. Peter activities director Jordan Paula said. “If we get the green light to go out and participate, we want to be ready to go.”
As things stand now, Gov. Tim Walz’ “stay-at-home” order will last until at least May 4, and he mentioned Monday that he will have an announcement soon about the future of spring sports.
Local ADs are currently planning as if sports will begin the following day, until they’re told otherwise. That planning starts with possible schedules, which will look a lot different in each sport.
With baseball and softball, Mankato East activities director Todd Waterbury said the Big Nine Conference is considering “pool play,” a scenario where the league’s 12 teams are split into two six-team pools. After five games of pool play for each team, the winners could possibly meet in a conference championship game.
It could be something similar in lacrosse, with each of the six Big Nine programs playing a “single round-robin.” Every team would get five games in that scenario, and the team with the best record would be the conference champion.
The equation becomes easier in tennis, track and field and golf, as those sports already have some variation of a conference meet or championship. Those events all occur later in May, so they should be able to go on as planned if sports come back.
“Everything’s just up in the air,” Mankato West activities director Joe Johnson said. “I’m just remaining optimistic that we’re going to get to do something.”
Activities directors can continue to plan, and will be the driving force behind regular-season scheduling if sports come back, however, a lot of decisions will be out of their hands.
All the biggest questions revolve around timelines, and those questions will be answered by the Minnesota State High School League.
Teams are supposed to get 10 practices in before having a competition, and there are rules in place about when section tournaments need to start and finish. The way it stands now, those rules will likely need to be adjusted, even if sports are able to resume May 5.
That leads to the conclusion that competitions would almost certainly have to be pushed back into the summer.
“In our last meeting with the high school league, they talked about extending the season maybe a little bit later into June,” Waseca activities director Joe Hedervare said. “I don’t think we can go much past the end of June. I just don’t think that’s realistic.”
Another scheduling decision that will affect potential timelines is whether or not to have playoffs. There’s a thought that the best course of action would be to schedule as many competitions as possible, for as many athletes as possible.
However, others feel athletes need to be given a chance to accomplish something in postseason.
Johnson, Hedervare, Waterbury and Paula each see the case for both, but it’s another decision that will be made by the MSHSL.
It’s important to note that all this planning is occurring without kids in school, a fact that likely needs to change before sports can resume. That’s a decision that will be made by the governor.
While ADs and MSHSL officials continue to plan, distance coaching and training just continues to get more organized. Despite all the uncertainty, if it’s safe, all sides are ready to be part of the return to normalcy.
“Oftentimes we use sports as that rallying piece around a community,” Paula said. “I would love to be able to provide that. Our kids and coaches want to be able to provide that.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.