MANKATO — More than a year ago, when Johnny Boutchee pulled a 52-inch, 38-pound muskie from the Minnesota River, he said, “I probably never will catch another one like that.”
On Sunday, Boutchee caught his second “fish of a lifetime,” a 45-inch paddlefish that was too big for a 40-pound scale.
“It took almost an hour to get it to shore,” said Boutchee, who was fishing at one of his favorite spots on the Minnesota River on Wednesday. “It went up the river, down the river. My spool was half-empty so I was trying to retrieve some line. I just got lucky. If those guys hadn’t been there, I probably would have lost it.”
Boutchee, 69, is a retired maintenance worker who spent 20 years with the Mankato school district and local apartment complexes. He would like to go fishing every day; on Wednesday, he was trying to get in some fishing before he had to pick up his granddaughters.
“Every day I can, I’m out there fishing,” he said with a chuckle.
Boutchee has learned to fish the Minnesota River, understanding the snags and deeper spots. He caught that muskie at a favorite location near Sibley Park. He caught the paddlefish near St. Peter.
A paddlefish is closely related to the sturgeon with a long, paddle-shaped snout. They can reach more than 5 feet in length and 60 pounds and are native to the Mississippi River. Boutchee said in the fall, the paddlefish can be found schooled up in backwaters of the Minnesota River.
On Sunday, this latest fish story started when he hooked into the large paddlefish and needed help from two men fishing from close by in a boat to end the hour-long fight. Boutchee doesn’t know their names but he’s seen them fishing that spot before.
“They caught a big one there (Tuesday),” he said.
Boutchee, who has also caught a 35-pound catfish, loves to fish and joked that he and his buddies have a agreement that they’ll roll each other down to the shore in wheelchairs if necessary.
“I just love the relaxation,” he said. “The nature, watching the animals. It’s nice to get out there with friends and shoot the bullcrap.”
