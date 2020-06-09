As news of the massive reopening of Minnesota began to spread Friday, the baseball and softball community thought the wait was over.
It seemed like games were finally going to begin.
Days later, the green light still hasn’t been given, but it feels like it could be just around the corner.
“Very, very close. Really close,” Caswell Park sports director Phil Tostenson said.
The Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission has been working with different sports leagues and organizations on behalf of Gov. Tim Walz. Tostenson, who knows people on the task force, said his sources told him baseball and softball should be able to return shortly because there is very little contact involved in those sports.
As for a timeline, nothing is official, but Tostenson has heard June 15 as a possible return date for weeks, and he still feels that may be the day.
“I know they meet pretty much every day,” Tostenson said of the task force. “We could have a decision today or tomorrow that games could start Monday.”
The Minnesota Department of Health has separated sports into three different categories; low-, medium- and high-risk.
Low-risk sports are allowed to return Wednesday, but baseball and softball were not given this classification. The Health Department defines a low-risk sport as “sports that can be done individually, or with social distancing, or no to minimal sharing of equipment or the ability to clean the equipment between use by competitors.”
Sports in this category include singles figure skating, singles tennis and individual swimming and diving.
Volleyball, soccer, basketball, baseball and softball were each classified as “medium risk.” The health department defines these activities as “sports that involve close, sustained contact, but with protective equipment in place that may reduce the likelihood of respiratory particle transmission between participants OR intermittent close contact OR group sports OR sports that use equipment that can’t be cleaned between participants.”
“We play baseball outside in the wide open,” Minnesota Baseball Association president Fred Roufs said. “We’re hoping they reclassify us and get us going.”
Despite there being a little more clarity, there are still so many questions.
What restrictions will there be for each sport? Will sports in each classification be treated the same when it comes to returning? What about “high risk” sports like football and hockey?
It’s important to note that a return to play could come very quickly. Tostenson said that when sports do return, it likely won’t happen at a Walz press conference. Instead, Tarek Tomes, who is currently overseeing the task force, will make the announcement.
Local organizations will need some time to prepare after getting the OK, but not much. Tostenson said the fields at Caswell are ready to go, and the umpires are just waiting to be told where and when.
For town ball, Roufs said he’s constantly getting calls, and that many teams have been traveling to other states to play.
“Every week is vital. Every week is 500 to 600 games for us,” Roufs said. “We think we’re very close.”
Kevin Dudley
