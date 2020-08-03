The Free Press
MANKATO — Noah Bruggeman pitched a two-hitter to lead the Mankato Royals 18U East baseball team to a 4-0 victory over Red Wing in the opening round of the Southern Minny playoffs Monday at Franklin Rogers Park.
Bruggeman struck out seven with allowing any walks.
Grant Hermer, Jared Grams and Jake Schreiber each had two hits. Hermer and Schreiber each had an RBI.
East scored two runs in the fifth inning and two in the sixth.
East (13-7) advances to the tournament semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Austin or Rochester John Marshall.
Owatonna 5, West/Loyola 4: Owatonna scored an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the Southern Minny tournament game at Owatonna.
Only one of Owatonna’s runs were earned.
Matthew Helget and Wyant Fowlds each had two hits and an RBI, and Ben Maes had two hits. Ethan Fox and Caleb Fogal each had an RBI.
West/Loyola ends its season at 7-9.
