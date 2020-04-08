Kara Kubista and Kyle Bentzler went to the Nicollet Bike & Ski shop on Sunday to purchase a new bicycle for Kubista.
“I like being outside,” Kubista said.
After a ride together, Bentzler realized just how old and inadequate his bike was, so they were back at the Riverfront Drive store on Monday afternoon.
“I said, ‘Let’s go get another bike,’” Bentzler said. “I was eyeing them up yesterday because what kid doesn’t look at the candy in the candy store.”
The coronavirus pandemic has limited activities for people who are sheltering in place. One thing they can do is get outdoors, something Gov. Tim Walz has encouraged — while practicing proper social distancing, of course — amid his stay-at-home order, and bicycling has become a popular activity as the weather has warmed up.
Walz’s executive order that closed certain businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak, such as bars and restaurants, allowed bike shops to stay open as essential services.
Kubista, an emergency room nurse, said she was glad that Nicollet was open when she and Bentzler decided to look into buying a bike.
“I didn’t know anything about different types or sizes,” Kubista said. “When they said they were open, I was kind of surprised (because of) social distancing.
“Now, having been here, they do a great job. You can try out bikes outside. I can see why they’re an essential service. It’s good for everybody.”
The shop was busy on Monday afternoon, as employees tuned up and repaired bicycles and sold new ones.
“Bikes are not only important for transportation but for physical and mental well-being,” manager Jon Andersen said. “We’d normally be busy this time of year, but it seems like we’re seeing more and more.”
Couples, families and individuals of all ages and abilities have been coming into the store — or, in some cases, staying outside as workers bring bikes out to them. They’re buying road, gravel and hybrids, adult tricycles and electric bikes.
The shop sold a lot of kids’ bikes when spring break was extended in order for area schools to prepare for distance learning.
“(Cycling) is one of the few things you can do right now, especially with the warmer weather,” shop owner Jenna Rinehart said. “We’re seeing a lot of increase (in business). Several people who haven’t touched their bikes in years are coming in.
“It’s something you can still do when everything’s canceled — when all the other things are taken away. You can’t go to sporting events or concerts. You can’t go to the mall.”
Rinehart said she’s grateful that the store’s been deemed essential and allowed to be open, both from a business standpoint and from a cycling one.
Perhaps, she said, an influx of bicyclists will be one positive that comes out of the pandemic.
“We’re hoping (people stick with it),” she said. “Not everyone will. Some will go back to what their lifestyle was before. But even if a small percentage of people pick up the habit, see the trails, go out and explore and realize this is an activity for everyone … it’s good for everyone. Obviously, it’s good for us, too.
“There are a lot of negative things going on out there, but this is one positive.”
Nicollet is doing things to assuage some customer’s concerns. For the first time, the shop is doing pickup and delivery in Mankato, North Mankato and Eagle Lake.
It’s also doing outside dropoff and pickup and meeting customers outside if they’re not comfortable coming indoors.
“We want to help people feel safe,” Rinehart said.
The store has had to cancel its popular nightly group rides, however, and is, instead, encouraging riders to get out as individuals.
A 30 days of biking challenge began on April 1 in which cyclists must ride at least 2 miles a day outside every day in April. It’s the seventh year of the challenge. A leaderboard is kept, and prizes will be awarded at the end of the month.
“There’s hardly any traffic out on the roads right now,” Rinehart said. “It’s good for cycling.”
