Like a lot of us, Rhonda Barr hasn’t had a great start to 2020.
Isolation, change and bad breaks have just become the norm for everyone.
However, for Barr, who has been a bowling enthusiast for 20 years, things might be looking up.
After it looked like it might not happen all summer, competitive bowling leagues started back up again this week, giving Barr and so many others a chance to do something they enjoy with other people.
“It gets me out of the house,” Barr said while playing at Victory Bowl. “I have a lot of family that’s here, a lot of friends.
“It’s just nice to get together with them because that’s the only time I get to see them is during bowling.”
According to Wow!Zone Family Entertainment Center and Victory Bowl owner Pam DeMarce, between 500-700 bowlers have signed up to be part of a league at least once per week. DeMarce noted that leagues vary in size but the average league probably has around 30 people.
Wow!Zone is hosting leagues Monday through Thursday, while Victory Bowl will host Monday through Saturday.
When the pandemic shut everything down in mid-March, the competitive bowlers had already played most of their season. But now, with the pandemic still firmly in the picture, changes were going to have to be made if a season was going to be completed.
In a normal game, the two teams would alternate between the two lanes they’re playing on. This ensures that both teams have exposure to both lanes, as lane conditions can change throughout a game.
One of the more COVID-safe options has been eliminating the alternating, so teams can have less contact with the team they’re playing. Another has been to leave two lanes open between each game, as to create even more distance.
Mike Lagerquist, who is a member of the Mankato United States Bowling Congress, plays in two leagues, one using each option. He said that all leagues had meetings prior to the start of the season to discuss which option would work best.
Lagerquist has been bowling a few times now and feels most understand the importance of following the rules.
“Those of us who are out there want to do what’s necessary to maintain safety, and therefore, maintain the leagues,” he said. “Like anything else, if you don’t follow the rules, there’s a chance things will be shutdown.”
Masks must be worn whenever participants aren’t eating, drinking or bowling. Rental shoes and balls are going through a sanitization process before being used again.
“As long as we continue until that vaccine is in place, doing our social distancing, wearing our masks, we should be able to make it,” DeMarce said.
When it comes to adjusting to the rules, Troy Braam acknowledges the experience is different, but it certainly hasn’t taken the fun out of it.
Like Barr, Braam has been bowling for decades and has even thrown a perfect game. He’s enjoyed being back with friends, but getting back to bowling has also been nice.
“When I’m bowling against somebody better than me, that’s usually when I’m at my best,” Braam said. “It’s a different environment but still fun.”
