After months of speculation, waiting and frustration, the local sports community has finally gotten the news it wanted.
Outdoor sports can return to games as soon as Wednesday, and indoor sports can resume play July 1.
“The girls have been waiting patiently,” Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association vice president Matt Mangulis said. “It restores some normalcy for these kids ... just socially being around their team, that’s their favorite thing to do in the summer.”
For MAGFA, competition will resume Friday. The association’s two biggest tournaments of the year will take place over the next two weekends, and both will go forward.
There will be around 40 teams at the Rising Stars Tournament this weekend, and around 90 teams at the Peppers Classic next weekend, but safety precautions will be elaborate. MAGFA will closely follow Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, and then add some of their own.
Most of the games will be played at Caswell Park, which has six fields, so only 12 teams will be playing at once. Teams that aren’t playing will not be allowed on-site, and the Peppers are recommending that only immediate family attend games.
Each team will provide their own game balls to eliminate a shared surface between teams. Each player will also bring their own equipment so that players on the same team aren’t touching things.
On top of that, the staff at Caswell Park will clean and spray down each dugout following every game. If there was a case of COVID-19, the Peppers have each team’s roster, along with a list coaches, so that contact tracing would be possible.
Masks won’t be required for players, as they can be dangerous to wear while playing in the heat. However, both Caswell sports director Phil Tostenson and Mangulis strongly encourage any spectators to wear them.
“It’s no different then going to one of the big-box stores on the weekend. Just be respectful of other people’s space,” Tostenson said. “The numbers sound daunting, but in reality, if you only have 12 teams at a time, it’s not bad at all.”
Adult rec softball at Caswell will resume Monday, with the sand volleyball season opening the following day. Tostenson said there are about 94 teams signed up to play softball and around 64 registered for volleyball.
Those numbers are down from a year ago, when it was 120 and 90, respectively, but those who are signed up will still get close to a full slate of games.
The usual 11-week season will be played over nine weeks, with scheduled doubleheaders added to get in more games.
“Right now, I’m a little stressed trying to finish up the schedules and making sure we have everything in place,” Tostenson said. “It is exciting. People have missed that type of recreation.”
