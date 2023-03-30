Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FREEZING RAIN TONIGHT WITH WIDESPREAD WINTRY PRECIPITATION FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND NIGHT WITH SNOW RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR POSSIBLE... .A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the Great Lakes Friday night. Precipitation will continue developing overnight as rain or freezing rain, depending on surface temperatures. A light icing to a tenth of an inch of ice accretion is likely mainly north of a line from Redwood Falls to Buffalo MN to Rice Lake WI. The precipitation will then gradually change over to snow Friday afternoon and evening, which could be heavy at times. Snowfall amounts should range from 5 to 8 inches across east central Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with locally higher totals possible. 3 to 5 inches are expected across the rest of central and western Minnesota. In addition, strong winds will develop Friday afternoon which will persist through Friday night, potentially producing blizzard conditions over much of western Minnesota and possibly into parts of eastern Minnesota. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of western and central Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin for freezing rain tonight into early Friday. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect in areas north Interstate 90 for the combination of heavy snow and blowing snow late Friday and Friday night. Blizzard conditions remain possible and the Winter Storm Warning may be upgraded to a Blizzard Warning in some areas when confidence continues to increase with snow amounts. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Sibley, Nicollet, Watonwan and Blue Earth Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&