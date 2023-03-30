MANKATO — Minnesota State forwards Cade Borchardt and Ondrej Pavel each signed professional contracts, it was announced Thursday.
Borchardt signed with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks, while Pavel agreed to terms with the Colarado Avalanche. Kansas City is an affiliate of the Seattle Kraken.
Borchardt, a senior, tallied 85 career points (29-56—85) in 121 games. He finished 2021-22 with 20 points (5-15—20). During his four-year career, the Mavericks went 116-29-4.
Pavel, a junior, finished his 94-game career with 41 points (18-23—41). He won 61.3% of his faceoff attempts in 2022-23, which ranked second in the CCHA. MSU went 85-24-2 during Pavel's career.
Both players were part of two Frozen Four teams and played in the 2022 national championship game.
Defensemen Jake Livingstone, Akita Hirose and Andy Carroll and forward Ryan Sandelin also signed professional contracts this week. Pavel, Livingstone and Hirose were juniors.
Granderson honored
Curtis Granderson, who played for the Mankato Mashers of the Northwoods League in 2001, will return to ISG Field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the season opener on May 29.
Granderson, 42, who will also have his No. 28 retired that day, was the first player in franchise history to reach Major League Baseball.
With the Mashers, the outfielder batted .328 with eight doubles, two triples, one home run and 17 RBIs.
In a 16-year professional career with Detroit, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto, Milwaukee and Miami, Granderson was a three-time All-Star with a career batting average of .249 with 344 home runs and 937 RBIs.
MSU moves up
Minnesota State moved up to first in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All Sports Standings after the winter season.
The All Sports Award is calculated by awarding the winner of each conference-sponsored championship points totaling the number of teams in that sport plus one. The next place finisher receives points totaling the number of teams less the number of places from first place. Ties in the standings at any level shall result in the totaling of points and equal distribution.
Minnesota State, which was ranked second after the fall, won conference championships in men’s and women’s indoor track and field and had second-place finishes in women’s basketball and women’s swimming and diving.
Minnesota State ranks first in the men's standings and second in the women's standings, trailing Augustana.
