Plenty has been made of the opportunities lost by athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many have missed out on games and competitions they’ll never get back.
But what about the people that make those sports possible? Spring sports officials feel for the players, but they have also been hit by the pandemic.
“For a portion of the umpires, (the money is) really important,” longtime local umpire Rich Murry said. “I’m at a point where I don’t rely on it anymore, but I think there’s a number of umpires that do.”
One of those umpires is New Ulm native Terry Helget.
Helget is a regularly scheduled Division l baseball umpire in the Big Ten Conference, Summit League, Horizon League, Missouri Valley Conference and Big East.
March through May, his schedule usually includes games every weekend, along with several mid-week games. With the college baseball season being canceled, he’s likely missed out on 45 to 50 Division l games.
Helget also umps 20 to 25 amateur baseball games each summer.
“I’ve gotten two kids through college, and I’ve got one left who’s a sophomore,” Helget said. “This is kind of where you save up a fair amount so you can pay the tuition and still have a little left over for a vacation.”
“It’s definitely a big pinch, but compared to what a lot of people are going through ... I’m doing fine.”
It might be a similar situation for some lacrosse officials, who are paid well because there’s a shortage of referees.
Minnesota State graduate Jeff Dolan, who has officiated everything from youth to professional lacrosse, has already missed out on several games. While he does it more to give back to the sport, Dolan acknowledges others may not be in the same situation.
“I’m sure (officials) been affected somehow, either with their company not generating the revenue that it used to, or maybe even losing their job,” Dolan said. “Times are getting tough.”
While a return to play is still possible for high school sports, it seems unlikely. Murry, Helget, Dolan and track official Steve Hasse have different opinions about what a return might look like in their respective sports.
Hasse feels it would be nearly impossible for track and field unless there was a major improvement.
“Social distancing is really not possible,” Hasse said. “You’re on the starting line and you’re all right next to each other. When you run the mile, you’re in a group together. Things could change, but the Minnesota State High School League will make that decision, and we’ll go from there.”
Murry and Helget are still hoping to have some kind of summer season. However, there are questions about how many umpires would be willing to work in a world without a vaccine.
Both said that the umpire pool is shrinking, which could cause issues if a lot of games were scheduled in a short time later in the summer.
Murry, who has been umping for 36 years, is ready to go if he gets the call. Helget thinks that if the world has gotten to a point where games can be played safely, he’d probably be willing to work.
But that may not be the case for everyone.
“Depending on how it goes, you might have some that aren’t convinced it’s safe,” Helget said. “If you’re an older umpire, which there are a lot of, you might say, ‘To heck with this. I can’t afford getting too close to a catcher and batter.’”
Hasse and Dolan are fairly confident they can keep their distance as officials in track and lacrosse, but baseball and softball are different. The issue of being near the batter and catcher seems unavoidable.
Calling balls and strikes from somewhere near the mound or circle would be a possibility, but that would cause issues with seeing balls hit down the lines.
Besides the money, there’s also the human side of it. Hasse, Dolan, Murry and Helget each want to give back to the sports they’ve grown to love.
“You miss the relationships. With other umpires, with the coaches, with the players,” Murry said.
“Most of the people that do it just enjoy being involved in the game itself.”
