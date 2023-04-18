By Kevin Dudley
The snow melted in a hurry and the local prep lacrosse season is underway.
Both Mankato teams are excited to be back on the field and hope to make significant progress throughout the spring.
Here’s a look at both teams:
Mankato girls
A plethora of key seniors graduated from last season’s 9-5 team, so coach Sean Sletten will have some newcomers filling significant roles.
Jana Johnson, Anna Rader and Zoey Johnson are the three returning varsity players and will provide a strong base.
Johnson, who finished with nine goals and five assists, is the top returning scorer from last season, while Rader will switch from defense to attack for her senior year. Johnson, a senior, will anchor the defense.
Eighth-grader Brie Severson and freshman Olivia Holien are each varsity newcomers who will play in the midfield.
Ashley Fischer and Jordan Thomas had each started a game in goal entering play Monday.
“We’re kind of starting at ground level here with just developing our team identity this year,” Sletten said. “We do have such a new roster with younger players.”
Sletten knows there will be a lot of teaching that goes on this spring, which is part of the job he enjoys. In his eighth season, he said this has been one of the hardest working and most committed groups he’s coached.
“They’re sponges to learn the game and some of the skills of the sport,” Sletten said. “It’s been really, really good, upbeat, high-intensity practices.”
Sletten said the team addressed goals shortly after practices started. Mankato doesn’t want to put a limit on what’s possible, but the focus will be on each day rather than a certain number of wins or conference place.
“Really our main goals this year are just to continue learning the nuances of the sport and improve every single day,” Sletten said. “When you have such a young team, there’s a lot of stuff we’re going to have to learn on the fly while we’re competing.”
Mankato boys
Mankato coach Jamie Knust was happy with last season.
Mankato finished the regular season at 7-5, good enough to earn a home game in the section quarterfinals, a significant accomplishment in a one-class sport. They won that first game against New Prague, before falling to Farmington in the semifinals and finishing at 8-6.
Kunst lost 10 letterwinners from last season to graduation, but likes what he’s got returning, and what he’s seen so far this spring.
“With lacrosse, it’s a very short season. There isn’t time to get the kids into game shape. We’ve basically got about a week, week-and-a-half and then we need to hit the ground running,” Kunst said. “They came in in shape. They had been working in the gym doing captains’ practice all winter.
“I have high expectations of this group.”
Aaron Kamm, Gage Schmidt and Gavin Villagomez will play attacking roles for Mankato. Schmidt had a strong 2022 (20-7—27), and Villagomez had five goals in six games before suffering a season-ending injury.
Andrew Sorbo, Owen Essay, Parker Wittenberg and Sean Burns will be key players in the midfield. Sorbo is the top returning scorer (24-13—37).
Seniors Toby Essay, Garret Donkin and Carson Kunst will be key defenders.
Jamie Kunst feels his team has strong depth, and Mankato started the season right with a 20-4 win over Hutchinson on Friday.
“We’re a process-driven team. Most of our goals are more situated with regards to our approach day-in, day-out,” Kunst said. “Then we let the outcomes be what they are based upon what our pursuit is every day. ...
“I think it’s very reasonable to expect that our goal is for sure to host another section game.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.