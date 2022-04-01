MANKATO — With the calendar turning to April, softball season is back, though it’s still plenty chilly outside.
The local teams will look to build on their 2021 seasons in hopes of taking the next steps in 2022.
Here’s a look at each team.
Mankato West
The Scarlets return nearly everyone from last year’s 22-6 team, which finished third in the Class AAA state tournament and garnished an impressive .385 team batting average. Also back are the one-two pitching punch of seniors Abbi Stierlen and Lauryn Douglas.
Douglas went 9-2 a year ago with a 1.46 ERA, striking out 57 in 51 innings pitched while leading the team with a .540 batting average with 25 RBIs and 23 runs scored. Stierlen logged a 13-4 mark with a 1.64 ERA with 103 strikeouts in 107 innings. She also hit at a .487 clip with 25 RBIs and 24 runs scored.
Other top returnees include senior second baseman Lani Schoper (.453, 34 runs, 24 RBIs), junior shortstop Breck Carlson (.490, 38 runs, 36 RBIs), senior infielder Carly Nelson (.347, 24 runs, 35 RBIs) along with junior catcher/outfielder Carlee Emery (.280) and junior outfielder Landry Dubeau (.313). Emery, senior Peyton Hinsch and eighth-grader Lydia Banse are vying for the catching spot vacated by all-stater Bri Stoltzman.
“We have a lot of leadership coming back that have played in plenty of big games,” West coach Don Krusemark said. “That makes a big difference in that there’s not too much that can be thrown at us that will surprise us. Offensively, we should be in good shape with a lot of kids who can move the ball around.
“This is the fourth year that Abbi and Lauryn have pitched for us and I don’t think there’s a better one-two punch in the state. They each give you different looks and really compliment each other. We spend a lot of time working on our defense and we feel we’re going to be pretty solid. Our infield is proven with everybody back so we feel we have the pieces to be pretty good.”
Four more players — sophomore outfielder Maddie Bode, sophomore outfielder/pitcher Brooklyn Geerdes, junior infielder Lauren Raberge and Hinsch — all saw action last season while a pair of newcomers — freshman Jillian Olson and Banse — are expected to contribute as well.
West is scheduled to open up Friday by hosting Orono.
Mankato East
The youthful Cougars will count on their lone senior Maddie Mangulis to provide a charge both in the pitching circle and at the plate after turning in a 20-6 record a year ago. Mangulis, a hard-throwing right-hander, comes off a 9-3 season with a 1.12 ERA, fanning 75 in 80 innings worked. She also batted .361 with a team-best 35 RBIs.
East, which is spending a week in Florida, will also count on junior veterans Peyton Stevermer and Syd Jacobs to have big campaigns. Stevermer, who will mainly play shortstop after catching last year, drove in 23 runs and hit .373 with an on base percentage of .470 last year. Jacobs, a fleet-footed center fielder, hit .408 with an on base percentage of .563 while scoring 42 runs and stealing 15 bases.
“We’re excited about the trip to Florida to get some outside practices and games in,” Madson said. “We’ve got the middle of our defensive lineup back along with Maddie so we’re expecting to be strong there. We’ve got some open spots and we have a lot of kids excited about being able to earn those spots. We should have good competition and we’ll have to give a lot kids some looks.
“Hopefully we can settle into something by the beginning of May and try to make a run at a conference and section title. We’ve got some kids who have played in big ball games and we’ve got some young kids who have also played a lot of ball. These kids swing the bats well and are confident they can get the job done. ... We’ve got kids who want to be at the plate in tough situations.”
Sophomore Destiny Reasner will move from shortstop to catcher after hitting .338 and driving in 22 runs a year ago while freshman utility player Kylin Stangl is back off a .351 and 10 RBI season. Madson indicated sophomore utility player Haley Petzel, junior outfielder Tiegen Richards, freshman outfielder Madeline Beaty and Abby Brielmaier will also see playing time.
East plays at LeSueur-Henderson Thursday.
St. Clair/Loyola
The Spartans are looking for a much better season after going just 2-16 last year in coach Beth Koztitza’s initial year. St. Clair/Loyola lost a handful of close games down the stretch and Kozitza feels that experience should benefit the Spartans in their rebuilding process.
“We were very young last year and we certainly felt it,” Kozitza said. “It was a hard learning year so coming back this year with some experience will make us more patient. We need to realize we’re still learning and there’s plenty of room to grow. We have to be supportive of each other and work on team cohesion.
“We’ve had some team growth times this year and that will be very important to us as we move forward. I think just playing together has helped our mental game and we’re a year older. We’ve got a really good freshmen class which is exciting as well. That younger group has brought us a lot of talent because last year we were missing a few important pieces to the puzzle. ... They have really good skills.”
Freshman center fielder Gabby Bemmels is the top returner after coming off a year where she hit .323 with 17 stolen bases and 20 runs scored. Junior first baseman Hally McGehee hit .305 with 12 runs scored and six RBIs. Senior pitcher Caroline Schimek is also back after recording 134 strikeouts in 87 innings while hitting .206 with 10 runs and six RBIs.
Other players expected to make an impact include; junior third baseman Irie Hansen (.271, 11 runs 10 RBIs), junior catcher Jaylee Ely (.229, 11 runs 5 RBIs), senior second baseman Peyton Zabel (.200, 11 runs, 25 stolen bases), sophomore outfielder Lydia Klaseus (.240), senior right fielder Kayla Jordan (.167, 12 stolen bases) and freshman catcher Rachel Hogan.
The Spartans open their season Tuesday at Janesville-Waldorf Pemberton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.