MANKATO — Last week, there were about 150 family members that were able to attend Minnesota State athletic events, providing some atmosphere to the arenas.
Next week, there could be more fans allowed to attend a Minnesota State men’s hockey game.
“We know there is a lot of support and interest in Maverick athletics,” Minnesota State athletic director Kevin Buisman said. “It was a nice first step to get families in, and the athletes could look across and make eye contact. It will be good to take the next step.”
On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that sporting events could increase their attendance to 25% of capacity in the gyms and arenas, with a limit of 250. The previous mandate only allowed for 150 fans.
Last week, when the Mavericks men’s hockey team hosted Bowling Green, there was a maximum of 150 fans, all family, allowed to attend each game. Buisman said that he is working on a plan to allow at least 250 fans — possibly up to 1,000 — for the next home game, which is Thursday, Feb. 25, against Bemidji State.
If the total is capped at 250, Buisman said that WCHA rule require that 100 tickets go to the home team, which distributes them to the players’ families, and 20 tickets go to the road team.
Buisman said that 25 pair of tickets will be available to students through a lottery system.
“We’ve had ongoing discussions with our students, who would like to have access to these games,” Buisman said. “They’ve understood the challenges that we’ve faced, and at some point we want to admit students to our games. The students bring a different level of excitement to the games.”
Buisman said that 80 tickets remain, with those being made available, through a lottery, to Friends of Maverick Hockey, Blue Line Club members and season ticketholders.
There will be no public sale of tickets.
Buisman said he is hoping that the plan, which must be approved by the Minnesota Department of Health, will allow for four pods of 250 fans, which is possible given the size of the arena. In order to have a pod, there must be a separate entrance, separate men’s and women’s restrooms and a plan that doesn’t allow for any segregation of the pods.
The plan would also be in place for the final regular-season series against Michigan Tech on March 5-6, as well as any postseason games that Minnesota State might host. The WCHA has yet to announce its format for a conference tournament.
Buisman said a plan to increase attendance could be formalized and announced in the next couple of days. He said there isn’t enough time to implement a plan to increase attendance at the women’s basketball games Friday and Saturday.
Mankato high schools will also be trying to determine if there can be more fans at the Big Nine Conference athletic events. Currently, up to 150 fans are allowed at games, with each participant allowed two tickets, home and on the road.
An additional 100 fans would create some issues with distancing. As of now, fans that attend events at Mankato East or Mankato West all sit on one side of the gym, opposite the athletes, and use the same entrance.
“I think that everybody heard that new number (of 250), and said, ‘great,’” Mankato East activities director Todd Waterbury said. “But it’s not that simple. We’ll try to add a few fans where it’s possible, but we’re going to keep our focus on providing the most positive, inclusive and safest environment for our athletes.”
Waterbury said that across the Big Nine Conference, gym sizes vary. There will be no change to the policy of two tickets per participant for road teams, but some schools might be able to offer a couple more tickets, staying within family units.
For sports like swimming and gymnastics, there will be no change, based on 25% capacity. Waterbury said that the posted capacity for All Seasons Arena, where East and West play hockey games, is 537, so 25% of that is still only 134 fans.
“We might have the ability to change a little bit, but everything is based on the size of facilities,” Waterbury said.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.