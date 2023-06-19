Mankato West’s Don Krusemark will coach Team Minnesota in the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association’s annual Border Battle softball doubleheader with Team Wisconsin on Wednesday at the University of Minnesota.
Team Minnesota will include West’s Breck Carlson and Carlee Emery and Mankato East’s Peyton Stevermer.
Chloe Brandt of Le Sueur-Henderson and Kurstyn Patnode of Becker have signed with Minnesota State, while Stevermer, Carlson and Macy McNally of Winona will be attending Gustavus Adolphus.
