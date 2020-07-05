As the local sports community tries to find its new normal, the people involved are trying to figure out what works and what doesn’t.
That includes umpires, who have been pressed into duty quickly since Gov. Tim Walz gave the green light to play last week. Teams have not hesitated to schedule games, which has left umpires with a difficult decision.
To work, or not to work? And if the answer is work, can it be done safely?
“I’m still concerned about COVID, but to try to get back and do some normal summer activities feels good,” softball umpire Alan Hanson said.
Hanson works slowpitch softball games at Caswell Park, and he has been doing games since 1983. This could be his last year on the job, so he’s appreciated the opportunity to be back.
“I enjoy the game of softball,” he said. “I’ve gotten to know a lot of players ... it’s been kind of a tradition, summer softball.”
New Ulm native Terry Helget, who is also the secretary for the Tomahawk East town ball league, has worked four town ball games since play resumed. Helget said he attempted to wear a mask under his regular mask in his first game, but that it was too difficult because of the heat.
Umpires have the option to call balls and strikes from the mound or circle, but Helget hasn’t done that yet and hasn’t seen anyone else do it. However, he has tried to cut down on how often he touches player’s gear, and has instructed the players themselves to do the same.
In normal times, it’s common courtesy for umpires to retrieve a catcher’s mask after it’s been thrown off or pick up a player’s bat after a play is over.
“Just don’t do it right now,” Helget said. “Everybody will understand.”
While Helget and Hanson are each comfortable doing games, that’s not the case for everyone. Rich Murry, who’s been umping for 36 years, is likely to shut it down for the summer.
After doing one town ball game between St. Peter and St. Clair, Murry learned of the outbreak that occurred on Waterville’s town ball team and decided not to continue.
“I have some family members that would be vulnerable,” Murry said. “I’m not concerned about me getting it, but passing it on to someone in the family ... that’s where I’m at.”
Helget and Murry each said there are plenty of games available for those umpires who want to work.
However, Murry, 59, pointed out that the community as a whole is older, which will inevitably lead to some reluctancy, especially for umpires doing it purely for the love of the game, rather than financial reasons.
“Most everybody I talk to, they’re passionate about it, but they’re concerned about what could happen,” Murry said. “It’s kind of been a void in our spring and summer lives this year. We’re just looking for a sense of normalcy like everyone else.”
