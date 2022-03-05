ST. PAUL —The championship round was not particularly kind to area high school wrestlers Saturday at Xcel Energy Center. Four area wrestlers went into the finals, and all four had to settle for second place.
Sibley East’s Drayden Morton may have had the most heartbreaking loss at 145 pounds in Class A. Morton went into his final match with an undefeated record and as a three-time state champion.
He had a 3-0 lead against Ethan Hendrickson of United North Central with about a minute to go when he gave up a five-point move and wound up losing 5-3.
“I made a mistake, and it cost me,” Morton said. “I gave up that five-point move, but otherwise I was dominating the match. I’ll get over it after awhile, but right now it sucks.”
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s 285-pound Makota Misgen came within an eyelash of winning a state title. In triple-overtime, he nearly engineered the winning escape against Jeremy Mugg of Royalton-Upsala but Mugg held on and won 3-2.
The other two area runners-up were Ralph Roesler of NRHEG at 195 pounds and Elizabeth Dake of New Ulm Area at 152 pounds.
Roesler had to take on unbeaten Thomas Dineen of Benson in the 195-pound Class A finale and ended up getting pinned in 1:30. Roesler finished his final season with a 45-3 record.
Rosenfeld takes 3rd
It wasn’t the finish Mankato West senior Gannon Rosenfeld wanted, but he wasn’t complaining on Saturday night.
The senior had traveled to the Xcel Energy Center in hopes of winning a heavyweight title in Class AA. His journey got derailed in the semifinals when he dropped a 6-4 overtime decision to Max Balow of Lake City.
Rosenfeld regrouped in his third-place match, defeating Cole Hennings of Worthington 7-3 for his second straight bronze medal finish at state.
“To his credit, he stayed focused and finished out the tournament strong,” West coach Lee Burg said. “Considering he missed two-thirds of the season due to a football injury, I think he did great up here. He’s a real credit to the program.”
Rosenfeld decided two weeks ago that he’s going to attend the University of Wisconsin where he will pursue a pre-med major and join the wrestling team. He’s glad to have the decision behind him.
“A year ago I would have said I was going to play football in college, but after going through the recruiting process and just felt wrestling was a better fit for me. I believe it’s going to make me the person I want to be,” he said.
Other placers
Tri-City United’s Caden O’Malley also captured a Class AA third-place medal at 170. He decisioned Ashton LaBelle of North Branch 3-0.
In a Class AA fifth-place bout, Sibley East’s Omar Martinez (285) finished the tournament on a positive note, pinning Marcus Peterson of Menagha in 4:30. New Ulm Area’s Jaden Drill did the same at 285, sticking Aaron Adekplovi of St. Paul Central in 2:40.
In two other Class A fifth-place bouts, Le Sueur-Henderson’s Dalton Wilson was pinned by Tucker Simmons of Royalton-Upsala at 106 pounds, and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton’s Carson Petry dropped a 3-2 decision to Cole Sykora of Border West at 113.
St. Peter’s Kole Guth also came up short in his fifth-place match, losing a 12-4 major decision to Gabriel Tupper of Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Girls tournament
New Ulm Area eighth-grader Elizabeth Dake helped usher in a new era over the weekend, participating in the inaugural Minnesota girls wrestling tournament.
Dake went 1-1 in the competition to finish second in the 152-pound bracket. She lost 12-5 to Minneapolis Edison’s Shean ‘Ariel Miller in the finals.
“I wouldn’t say it was overwhelming,” Dake said. “But I’ll know better what to expect next year. The crowd can be really intimidating.”
For now, Dake is the second-most famous female wrestler to come out of New Ulm. The first is Ali Bernard a former U.S. Olympian, who now lives in Shakopee.
“I had a training session with her about a year ago,” Dake said. “She helped me a lot. She taught me how to dump (a single-leg takedown) and I’ve been using that.”
Two other area girls also participated Saturday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s Annabelle Petsinger won a third-place medal at 120 pounds. She pinned Nora Hougland of Mora in 3:35 in her final match. Tri-City United’s Makenna Belling also finished third, pinning Lindsay Nosbush of Mora in 1:28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.