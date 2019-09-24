Jett Oachs hasn't had the chance to run 5,000 meters too many times this cross country season.
With one meet cancelled and another shortened because of heat, the Mankato East senior wasn't sure how he would run in Tuesday's Mankato West Invitational at Minneopa Golf Club.
"I was hoping for something in the low 16s or high 15s," Oachs said. "We haven't been running many 5Ks so I was fine with my time."
Oachs won the boys race in 16:46.5, leading the Cougars to the team victory. Teammate Andrew Johnson ran close with Oachs for most of the race, finishing second in 17:00.9.
"I feel like Andrew really helped," said Oachs, who had finished third and second in previous meets. "The training we've been doing, putting in a lot of miles, running seven days a week, that's really helped us. The coaches are really pushing us to be our best."
East scored 25 points to win the team title, with Albert Lea next at 51. Rochester Mayo scored 76 points, followed by Austin at 106 and Mankato West at 120.
East's David Wedzina placed fifth in 17:48.3, one spot ahead of teammate Calvin Moeller in 17:54.5. Alex MacLean placed 11th in 18:18.7.
"I feel like this is the most talent we've had on our team," Oachs said. "Everybody pushes everybody to be their best."
West won the girls race with 41 points, edging East at 57. Rochester Mayo took third at 75, followed by Austin at 94, Albert Lea at 125 and St. Peter at 138.
"We're all very close, and that helps us to push each other during the race," West freshman Nicole Swanson said. "It's definitely nice to be able to work with your teammates during a race."
St. Peter's Hadley Stuehrenberg was the individual winner in 20:29.0, holding off Rochester Mayo's Arely Jaime-Luevano by almost five seconds.
Olivia Beschorner of East took third place at 20:51.6, with Swanson coming in fourth at 21:15.5.
"I think we were very determined," Swanson said. "We've put in a lot of work in practice."
West's Ana Goellner took sixth in 21:35.5, with teammate Chloe Aanenson next at 21:38.2. Sunshine Langworthy placed 10th in 22:14.7, and Karina Hulzebos took 12th in 22:42.1.
The Scarlets have already won a meet at Fairmont and placed fourth in a bigger meet at Faribault.
"Our team has been working hard, and we'll continue to improve as we go," Swanson said.
Other East runners were Emmy Schulz in fifth (21:16.8), Ava Matejcek in ninth (21:57.9), Joanna Bristol in 19th at 23:13.4 and Eva Peters in 23rd (23:28.1).
For St. Peter, Hailey Looft placed 31st in 24:21.8, Maya Winsell took 49th in 26:43.7, Emma Johnson finished 56th in 27:18.8, and Grace Polzin was 57th in 27:25.9.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.