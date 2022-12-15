Author Thomas Wolfe once wrote that “You Can’t Go Home Again.” After Thursday’s men’s college hockey game between Bemidji State and Minnesota State, Mankato native Kyle Looft would beg to differ.
Looft, a senior defenseman for BSU and a graduate of Mankato West High School, scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Beavers knocked off MSU 4-3 at the Mayo Health System Event Center. After nearly four years with the Beavers, it was Looft’s first goal against Minnesota State.
“It was great for me personally but, more importantly, it was great for the team,” Looft said. “We got into a 4-on-3 situation in overtime because they took a penalty and that gives you a lot of time and space to work with.
“I just took a shot and, fortunately, it deflected off a defenseman’s shin guard and went in. It’s nice to do it here in front of family and friends and a lot of people in the community who came out to watch.”
The Beavers scored first at 5:44 of the opening period as Alexander Lundman and Lleyton Roed skated into the MSU zone on a 2-on-1 break. Roed reached the middle of the left circle and rifled a pass to Lundman just outside the crease who angled it into the net for a 1-0 BSU lead.
About 12 minutes later, MSU’s leading scorer, David Silye, skated toward the net from the top of the right circle, looked to pass toward the slot but decided to take the shot himself and picked the upper-left corner for an unassisted goal. It was Silye’s 13th goal of the season and tied the game at 1.
Neither team scored again for the remainder of the period. The Mavericks’ produced more consistent pressure than the Beavers did and it showed up in the shot charts with MSU’s 16-7 advantage.
Early in the second, Bemidji struck again when Jakub Lewandowski took a pass from behind the net from Jackson Jutting. Lewandowski popped the puck past goalie Alex Tracy’s stick side from point-blank range for a 2-1 BSU lead.
Although the offensive pressure evened out in the second, the Mavericks again outshot the Beavers for the period by a margin of 9-6.
“We had the edge in the first period but I thought Bemidji turned it around in the second,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said.
Early in the third period, MSU had two consecutive power plays and capitalized on both of them. Freshman center Christian Fitzgerald capitalized on the first by ramming home a one-timer at the 1:56 mark.
Exactly one minute later, Mavericks’ junior defenseman Akito Hirose took a slap shot from the right point which Ryan Sandelin deflected into the upper quadrant from about 10-feet out.
“Yeah, we got the 3-2 lead early in the third but we couldn’t hold on,” Silye said. “We need to find a way to finish games like this.”
At the 7:22 mark of the third, Bemidji tied things up. After two close-in saves, the second of which left Tracy horizontal on the ice just outside the crease, BSU’s Aaron Myers easily deposited the goal into an open net.
With no more scoring in regulation, the game went to a five-minute, 3-on-3, sudden death overtime. In the final two minutes, Fitzgerald took an interference penalty, giving the Beavers their 4-on-3 advantage. About 30 seconds later, Looft delivered his game-winner and Bemidji had its 4-3 triumph.
The Mavericks finished with a 37-25 shot advantage.
The loss drops MSU to 10-8-1 and 7-5-1 in the CCHA. Bemidji improves to 8-5-4 and 6-2-3. The teams play again at 7:07 p.m. Friday in Mankato.
“They’re going to be hungry after tonight,” Hastings said of the Beavers.
