BEMIDJI — In a tight game, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team had its chances.
Bemidji State ended up making one more play, as the Mavericks fell 2-1 in overtime to the Beavers in a CCHA contest at Sanford Center. MSU won Game 1 of the series 4-1 Friday night.
“I liked our weekend. I thought tonight, we had opportunities to win a hockey game and didn’t capitalize on them,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “If we weren’t getting the opportunities, I’d be a bit more concerned.”
For the second time this season, Mankato native Kyle Looft scored an overtime winner against the Mavericks.
MSU controlled play for the first few minutes of the extra frame, but the Mavericks were assessed a penalty at 2:56. Looft fired home a point shot with 15 seconds left in overtime.
“You take a penalty in overtime and they capitalize,” Hastings said. “They deserved the extra point.”
Both teams scored first-period goals, with the Beavers’ Adam Flammang scoring first at 11:16.
Steven Bellini answered for MSU at 17:51, scoring on a breakaway. Andy Carroll made a perfect pass to spring Bellini.
MSU had several great chances to take the lead in the second, but couldn’t score. Simon Tassy was stopped on a penalty shot 35 seconds into the period, and the Mavericks also couldn’t convert on several breakaways.
The third was much tighter, as both teams had some chances down the stretch.
Shots on goal favored the Beavers 26-18. Keenan Rancier made 16 saves for MSU.
The Mavericks (20-11-1, 15-8-1 in CCHA) will host Michigan Tech next weekend.
MSU (49 points) now has a two-point lead on Tech (47 points) in the CCHA standings. Next weekend’s series will decide who wins the MacNaughton Cup.
“Every year we set goals. One of them is to get home ice and the other is to play for a league championship,” Hastings said. “We’ve got an opportunity to achieve our second goal.”
