A missed two-point conversion late in the game not only cost Mankato East a chance to upset Mankato West on Wednesday, it also put the Cougars on the road for the first round of the playoffs.
East (6-2) was seeded fifth for the Section 2AAAAA playoffs and will play a quarterfinal game at fourth-seeded New Prague (6-2) on Tuesday.
“That’s a play we practice every day, just for that situation,” East coach Eric Davis said. “We’d probably run the same play again if we had to do it over.”
East and New Prague had two common opponents. East lost to West 23-20 and defeated Red Wing 55-7, while New Prague lost to West 41-7 and defeated Red Wing 48-13.
But New Prague played seven Class AAAAA schools, while East played just one, giving New Prague an advantage in strength of schedule.
“We’ve had an excellent season, and you’d like to think that will get you a home game,” Davis said. “But it’s our first year in the section, and we have to prove it on the field.
West (8-0) is the top seed, with Chaska (8-0) at No. 2. Both teams will get a bye Tuesday and host semifinal games on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m. An East victory on Tuesday would set up a rematch with the Scarlets in the semifinals.
“I thought we had a good combination of disappointment and resolve after the game last night,” Davis said. “We’ll shake it off and start preparing mentally today and physically (on Friday).”
For years, the strength of schedule has hurt West when it came to seeding the Section 2AAAAA football playoffs. The Scarlets played some Class AAAA teams each season, which they usually won, but when the schedule was compared with Chaska or Chanhassen, West generally lost out on the higher seeds.
This season, West had an all-AAAAA schedule, while Chaska played a couple of Class AAAA teams, which gave the edge to the Scarlets.
“It turned out how we expected,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “With our strength of schedule, I didn’t think we’d get jumped. In the past, we have been on the other end, and it’s frustrating. The coaches revisited this a couple of years ago, and we decided that QRF was the way to go. There’s good and bad to that, and this time it helped us.”
St. Clair/Loyola was seeded fourth in Section 2AA and will host New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (4-4) at St. Clair. The Spartans defeated NRHEG 14-13 on Sept. 24 at St. Clair.
“That was one of our better defensive games,” Spartans coach Dustin Bosshart said. “We created six turnovers. We made our extra points, and they missed one. It will be a tough game.”
In other Section 2AA quarterfinal games, Medford plays at top-seeded Blooming Prairie, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at No. 3 Blue Earth Area and Le Sueur-Henderson at No. 2 Maple River.
In Section 2AAAA, St. Peter is the fifth seed and will play at Jordan on Tuesday.
Waseca is the No. 2 seed in Section 3AAA and will host Belle Plaine in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. New Ulm plays at No. 3 Tri-City United.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial will play at Minnesota Valley Lutheran in the Section 3AA quarterfinals on Tuesday. St. James Area will play at top-seeded Pipestone Area, and No. 6 Sibley East plays at Redwood Valley.
In Section 2A, New Ulm Cathedral plays at fourth-seeded United South Central in Tuesday’s quarterfinal. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton plays at No. 2 Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, and No. 6 Cleveland pays at Lester Prairie.
In nine-man, Nicollet is the seventh seed in Section 2 and will open the playoffs at Renville County West.
Madelia’s quarterfinal opponent is top-seeded Mountain Lake Area in Section 3.
