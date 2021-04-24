There’s a lesson to be learned from last season, says Joe Burns, a senior captain for the Mankato high school boys lacrosse team.
Wait, but wasn’t last season wiped out by the pandemic?
Yes, but Burns and his teammates are giving a stick salute to those Class of 2020 players who graduated without getting to experience their final spring season.
“The biggest goal is just to have fun,” Burns, a midfielder, said prior to a practice earlier this week at the Thomas O. Anderson fields. “We missed last year, and we want people joining the team this year to stay with it and to stick with the sport. You don’t know when your last game could be or when the season could get shut down, so just focus on living the moment and playing your best every day.”
Last season’s team would have had the deepest, most-experienced roster in the short history of Mankato prep lacrosse (the first season was 2016) with 17 seniors, many of whom were key contributors to a breakthrough 8-5 record in 2019.
This year, there is a lot less varsity experience, however, there’s plenty of overall lacrosse experience, as nearly every player has risen through the ranks of the Mankato Area Lacrosse Association. Many players also participated in team camp and training program last summer to try to get a head start on the 2021 season.
“When I was a sophomore, we went through a lot of fundamentals the first week of practice,” said Burns, who has been playing lacrosse since he was 10 years old. “But this year, we jumped right into our systems and started learning plays. We were making plays with each other right away, and that was exciting.”
That showed in the team’s first game of the season, a 13-5 victory over New Prague on April 15.
“That was fun and exciting,” Burns said. “For two years, it built up. We got back out here, and it felt like coming home. It felt right to be back out there. ...
“Coach said it best: ‘We’ve had seasons when we didn’t win a game. To start with a win always feels good.’”
The good feelings didn’t last long, as Mankato suffered a tough, 11-6 loss at Owatonna on Monday. Back at home on Friday, Mankato defeated Rochester Mayo 11-6 at Thomas O. Anderson field.
Burns had three goals, and Andy Sorbo had two goals and an assist. Quintin Steindl and Gage Schmidt each added two goals, and Ian Mueller and Gavin Villagomez each scored one. Nick Morgan made 13 saves.
Burns and two other seniors, defenseman Zak Glade and goaltender Ben Davis, are the captains. Burns had three goals and three assists as a sophomore, making him one of the few current players who could be considered a true veteran, along with juniors Steindl (midfield) and Oliver Engleby (attack), who also saw varsity action two seasons ago.
“Joe’s character and leadership are excellent,” coach Jamie Kunst said. “He’s dependable, responsible and leads by example. He’s a hard worker, a great teammate and a great friend.”
Going into Friday, Burns had three goals and two assists and a team-leading 18 ground-ball pickups. Freshman attack Schmidt (3 goals-3 assists) and Steindl (2-4) led Mankato with six points apiece, with Steindl also securing 12 ground balls. Junior attack Parker Anthony also had three goals.
Engleby, freshman attack Aaron Kamm and junior midfielder Brock Leider each had two goals, and Kunst said each has a chance to be an impact player, along with Sorbo, a sophomore midfielder. Morgan, a junior, has shared time in goal with Davis.
“It’s a big testament to MALA,” Kunst said. “That’s been huge for us, as it would be with any skill sport. The kids come in with some pretty excellent skills.”
Kuntz said the team’s mantra this year is “what’s important now.”
“And that’s with the acknowledgment that last year’s team was very important to us because they brought a lot to the program and weren’t able to put that on the front stage,” Kunst said. “We’re just excited and recognize the privilege and opportunity we have after losing last year.”
Mankato’s next game is at 6:30 p.m. Monday at New Prague.
