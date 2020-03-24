For the last three seasons, J.D. Ekowa has played a lot of football for Minnesota State.
But he’s mainly been the backup to Ryan Schlichte. Even though he got plenty of snaps, he’s only started three games.
Now a senior, this spring was going to see his first practices as the No. 1 quarterback, but the coronavirus pandemic has become the latest hurdle in Ekowa’s career.
“It’s disappointing because I won’t get the chance to show that I can be the No. 1 guy,” Ekowa said. “We use the spring and summer to get things right so, in the fall, we can roll right into the season.”
Like all college activities, spring football practice, which was scheduled to begin today, has been canceled, with teams losing 20 practices that are used as a refresher for veterans and a chance for younger plays to show they deserve to get on the field.
For the first time, the NCAA was allowing 20 practices in a five-week period, one week longer than past springs.
“It’s really been tough on winter athletes who didn’t get to finish their season, and the spring athletes who have lost their season,” Minnesota State football coach Todd Hoffner said. “A lot of spring football is about development, and this team really needs that. But when you talk about lost seasons and lost opportunities to compete for championships, it’s tough to worry about a few more football practices.”
In three seasons, Ekowa has passed for 3,021 yards with 29 touchdowns, and he’s rushed for 1,163 yards and 14 scores. Last season, he completed 81 of 143 passes for 1,352 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions and rushed 80 times for 428 yards and three scores.
Ekowa suffered a hand injury in the national-championship game, and he had offseason surgery.
Once practices begin, Ekowa will be competing against junior Brevin Kaiser, who saw limited action late in games and on special teams as the PAT holder. Last season, he completed 23 of 33 passes for 327 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. At 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, he’s more of a pocket passer.
“J.D. has had the opportunity to start, and he played a vital role in almost every game the last three years,” said Hoffner, who didn’t rule out continuing the two-quarterback system. “He really made some strides last season, as far as staying focused in the pocket, keeping his eyes downfield and delivering the ball.
“Brevin Kaiser was impressive last season. Even if it was late in a game, he thrived and led the team downfield and scored touchdowns. He’s going to threaten to be the starter.”
Hoffner said there were plenty of other positions that would be watched closely this spring. Three linebackers and three cornerbacks have graduated, and there will be competition for openings to replace running back Nate Gunn, receivers Shane Zylstra and Justin Arnold and tackle Evan Heim.
Hoffner is concerned that all of the strength and conditioning work the players had put in this spring will be tough to maintain, given that most gyms, high-school and college training facilities are closed. Those with a set of free weights in their garage might be pretty popular.
He said the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference coaches have emailed back and forth, hoping the NCAA allows some extra contact with players this spring to prepare, physically and mentally, for the upcoming season, should this pandemic pass by summer. When campuses reopen, players likely will have access to weight and training facilities and instructors.
“With everybody quarantined, you do the best you can do,” said Ekowa, who grew up in Illinois but has remained in Mankato since the college closed two weeks ago. “You can’t go to the gym, you can’t go to (the bubble) to work out. You do what you can to get ready.”
Ekowa doesn’t think that losing spring practice will lessen expectations for next season. The Mavericks are 40-3 in his time and coming off a loss in the national championship game.
“I’m always going to be optimistic,” he said. “We lost a lot of big pieces, but we also have a lot of depth. We know the coaches will still put everyone in the best position, and it’s up to the players to execute that plan. Hopefully, we can get back (to the national championship game) and finish it this time. Everyone is staying positive.”
