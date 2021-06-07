MANKATO — Mankato Loyola managed only four hits in a 5-1 loss to BOLD in an elimination game of the Section 2A baseball tournament Monday at ISG Field.
The Crusaders, who defeated BOLD 6-2 on April 23, scored in the first inning when Logan Carlson led off with a single and eventually scored on a passed ball.
However, BOLD scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning to take the lead, then added three runs in the sixth inning.
Zeke Walton was 2 for 3 with an RBI for BOLD, and he also was the winning pitcher.
Matthew Gartner pitched 6 2/3 innings for the Crusaders, allowing seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Jackson Libby got the final out.
Loyola ends the season at 17-5.
BOLD, the top seed in the section, defeated New Ulm Cathedral 7-2 in the opening game Monday.
BOLD will face Springfield in the section championship game at 5 p.m. Thursday at ISG Field. BOLD would have to defeat Springfield twice to win the section title.
Section 2AA
Sibley East defeated New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 13-3 in five innings in an elimination game at Gaylord.
Sibley East then was eliminated 7-1 by Cannon Falls, which will play in the section championship game against Belle Plaine on Thursday at Gaylord.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.