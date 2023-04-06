Mankato Loyola senior baseball player Mason Stoffel is not the kind of guy who likes setting goals. He’d rather just go out and try to do the best he can each time he takes the field.
Stoffel, a pitcher and catcher for the Crusaders, believes goal-setting lends itself to disappointment.
“What if you set a specific goal for yourself and you don’t make it,” he said. “Then you just get frustrated. And that could carry over to your next at-bat or pitching outing or whatever. I’d rather just focus on making the most out of every opportunity.”
Stoffel is one of 23 players in grades 9-12 out for the Loyola baseball team and new head coach Sam Carlson this spring. Carlson takes over for Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame member Jeff Reese who retired during the offseason after six years with the Crusaders.
Carlson had been an assistant under Reese for the last five of those seasons. That, plus the fact that he’s also the head coach of the Loyola football and boys basketball programs, should make the transition easy.
“He’s new, but he’s not new to us,” Stoffel said. “He’s been in the program since I started suiting up for varsity in eighth grade so we’re all pretty familiar with him.”
Stoffel is one of four returning players who should make up the nucleus of the Loyola squad which finished 14-8 last season. The others are fellow seniors Jake Sizer and Lawson Godfrey and junior Jaxson Libby, who attends Immanuel Lutheran High School.
“Those guys should be among our leaders all season,” Carlson said. “We only graduated one senior so we have eight returning starters and a lot of guys with varsity experience.”
As a hitter, Stoffel batted .351 with a team-leading 25 RBIs last season. He hit one home run, four triples and six doubles. He also stole seven of eight bases and was second on the team in runs scored with 22.
Stoffel should be the team’s full-time catcher except when he pitches. He was 3-0 last season with a 4.14 ERA and in 17.1 innings. Opponents batted just .206 against him.
Sizer is an outfielder/pitcher who hit .319 a year ago. He was 5-3 on the mound with a 4.29 ERA. Godfrey, a first baseman/pitcher, batted .390 with 17 RBIs and, in limited mound duty, was 0-1 with a 3.65 ERA over 12.1 innings. Libby, an outfielder/pitcher, batted .384 with nine doubles and compiled a 6-4 record over 62 innings.
The middle infield should be manned by the freshman combo of Cameron Fogal and T.J. O’Malley. Fogal started as an eighth-grader and O’Malley has looked good in practice so far.
Junior Anders Winch is back to play third after experiencing a growth spurt that has left him bigger and stronger.
Versatile junior Christian Theuninck is also back and can play infield, outfield and catcher. He’s the likely starter at catcher when Stoffel pitches. “He’s our swiss army knife,” Carlson said.
Newcomer Tyler Skinner is a quality defensive outfielder who should get his share of playing time. “We’re looking for him to make some plays for us out there,” Carlson said.
The new coach plans to carry about 17 players on the varsity roster and, now that the numbers are up a little bit, has put together a solid junior varsity schedule.
“Last year we had only about three JV games,” he said. “This year we plan to have a lot more. The lower classmen have fun sitting on the bench but nothing can replace game experience. This should make us stronger down the road.”
Carlson says Madelia is the favorite to repeat as Valley Conference champion this season. The Blackhawks have most of their starters back from a year ago and have a strong group of younger players, as well.
Loyola’s home opener was weathered out on Tuesday and has been rescheduled for Friday, April 14, at 4 p.m. at Mankato’s ISG Field. The season opener is slated for Tuesday, April 11, at 4:30 p.m. in Truman against Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.