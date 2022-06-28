MANKATO — Mankato Loyola has hired Rob Carpentier as its new activities director, the school announced Tuesday.
Carpentier will also be the girls soccer head coach.
Carpentier was the activities director at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Minneapolis, and he also worked at Park Center High School.
He began his education career as a history teacher and taught at middle and high school levels. He also has coached varsity-level sports since 1994 and been a varsity soccer coach for boys and girls teams for the past 18 years.
Carpentier will begin his new role July 22.
Carpentier replaces John Landkamer, who has served as activities director at Loyola for the past 11 years and has recently been named Loyola’s high school principal.
