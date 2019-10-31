For most high school sports programs, qualifying for state tournaments is a goal, something you hope happens in season when everything breaks right.
It may not be realistic most years, but it’s still something you hope to be in the mix for occasionally.
For Mitch Johnstone and the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland boys cross country team, running at the state meet has become the standard.
“When I was young, the seniors inspired the young guys to keep the program strong,” Johnstone said. “That’s what we’re trying to do now.”
“Having four seniors, we’ve been able to increase the work,” Loyola/Cleveland coach Dale Compton said. “I’m sure some of those days, they weren’t too excited about the workouts, but they all had one goal in mind.”
That goal came to fruition, when Crusaders qualified for their fourth consecutive state meet last week, finishing second at the Section 2A meet with 113 points.
The lineup at state for Loyola/Cleveland includes Johnstone, Brett Omtvedt, Jerrett Peterson, Tyler Erickson, James Younge, Jorden Rossow and Nathan Strobel.
As a team, these Crusaders aren’t quite as strong as the group that took third at state two years ago. However, they’ve worked both hard and smart throughout the summer and fall to get back to this point.
“I think that’s one of the things that really separates Compton from other coaches; his teams always peak during these two weeks,” Omtvedt said. “What makes a program like ours go to state four years in a row isn’t raw talent, it’s hard work.”
Johnstone finished first at sections, and is set to run in the in the fourth state meet of his career. He finished 17th as sophomore and took 11th last year with a time of 16:19.
His goal ahead of this year’s meet is to break 16:00 and finish in the top three. From a pacing standpoint, he hopes not to get too caught up in the fast starts that oftentimes get runners into trouble at state, but he also thinks the competition at the bigger meet will be to his advantage.
“The training has been going really well, I think I’m in the best shape of my life,” Johnstone said. “I had no one with me in the third mile at sections, but there will be plenty of competition at state.”
The Mankato East boys are headed to state in Class AA after finishing second at the Section 2AA meet with 82 points.
It’s an impressive feat for the Cougars, who have battled injury and illness throughout the season, but were able to peak at just the right time.
Jett Oachs leads the Cougars into his third state meet. Oachs, a senior, placed 130th as a sophomore and 37th as a junior. He took second at the Big Nine meet and fifth in the section.
“I’ve had frontrunners before, but there’s just something about him that’s different,” coach Chris Ward said. “(The team knows) he’s running for them, so they run for him.”
East’s lineup also includes Andrew Johnson, David Wedzina, Calvin Moeller, Calvin Rykhus, Alex MacLean and Isaiah Anderson.
“This has been a goal for some of these guys since they were eighth-graders,” Ward said. “I don’t think there’s anything you can be more proud of than work meeting success.”
St. James is also competing at state after winning the Section 2A meet. The Saints varsity lineup at sections included Seth Pierson, Caleb Rivera and Troy Parulski, Jackson Miest, Juan Castaneda, Marco Crispin and Mauricio Vite.
Also running in the Class A boys meet are Austin Antony and Hunter Rutt of Tri-City United, along with Grant Strukel of Blue Earth Area.
On the girls side, Addison Peed and Lauren Dimler of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton qualified. St. James Area’s Paola Acevedo is also running.
The state meet is Saturday at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
