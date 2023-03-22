MANKATO — Josh Kann said he sat at Williams Arena during the boys basketball state tournament last year, wondering how Mankato Loyola would match up against those teams.
He went to Williams Arena for a Gophers game this season, dreaming of what it would be like to play at that historic venue.
On Wednesday, he’ll find out.
“When you think that we’re going to play there, it’s amazing,” Kann said.
The Crusaders (22-8) return to the state tournament for the first time since 2004, taking on No. 3 seed Spring Grove (29-1) in the Class A quarterfinals at 5 p.m. at Williams Arena. The Crusaders lost 61-54 to Spring Grove in a neutral-site game in early January.
“That was a three-point game in the final minute, and they made the plays down the stretch,” Loyola coach Sam Carlson said.
In 2020, the Crusaders were 11-3 before the season was paused, and then ended, by COVID. Last season, the Crusaders were off to a 14-3 start when senior point guard Kolton Kunz suffered a broken collarbone before finding out he had a rare form of cancer.
This season, the Crusaders were 16-5 when leading scorer Lawson Godfrey suffered a fractured wrist. It seemed as though the Crusaders were jinxed.
“For a second, I felt bad for our team,” Carlson said. “It didn’t look good, but there was no way that (Godfrey) wasn’t going to play (in the playoffs). He’s the guy who gets us going offensively and defensively. He brings out the confidence in everyone.”
Godfrey, a senior, returned for the section playoffs, and Loyola has won four straight. He’s averaging 24.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, shooting 54% from the field and 82% at the free-throw line.
His career points total is 1,770, which ranks third in team history.
Senior post Simon Morgan is averaging 15.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists, and he’s only the second player in team history with more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career.
After a couple of tough offensive games in the playoffs, he responded with 25 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and three blocked shots in the championship game.
Kann, who is averaging 5.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists, had a stretch of eight straight points in the second half against Cedar Mountain. He took assists from Morgan for some back-cut layups, and he nailed a corner 3 with 3:45 to play to give Loyola its first two-possession lead.
“I knew he was going to make a big shot before the end of the game, and he did it,” Carlson said.
Senior Jake Sizer is averaging 11.3 points and 7.2 rebounds, and senior guard Carter Zimmerman is averaging 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
“It’s going to be great to play up there,” Kann said. “The last couple years have been disappointing, the way it ended. I feel like we play for each other, and we have complete trust in each other. That’s really important.”
The Crusaders only used one sub in the section championship game, and that lasted only a minute or so.
“In the playoffs, you shorten the bench,” Carlson said. “Quinn (Kelly) and Skylar (Hill-Koenen) have done some good things this year, but we need our five seniors to play a lot of minutes. I’ll go to battle with those five guys every time.”
