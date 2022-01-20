After getting scorched for 90 points by highly regarded Lester Prairie, the Mankato Loyola boys basketball team concentrated solely on defense at Wednesday’s practice.
Thursday night at Fitzgerald gym, the Crusaders reaped the benefits of coach Sam Carlson’s attention to detail by defeating Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 58-42 in a Valley Conference clash.
“We have an hour-and-a-half practice on Wednesdays, and we worked on defense for an hour and 29 minutes,” Carlson said. “It showed today when our guys played great team defense against a very good team. We had a lot of different guys step up and we’ve been waiting for a game like that. We should be a little more well rounded and tougher to defend.
“We played really physical and gritty tonight. We got on the floor, we rebounded and we helped out defensively. Our game plan was to make them uncomfortable, and we were able to execute that.”
Loyola, which had lost to the Knights by 16 points earlier this season, never trailed after junior forward Simon Morgan and junior guard Lawson Godfrey dropped through close-range baskets to begin the game. Morgan’s driving hoop and junior forward Jake Sizer’s left baseline 3-pointer kept the Crusaders (11-3, 6-1 in Valley) ahead before hoops from Sizer, Godfrey and Josh Kann expanded the margin to 15-8.
“We went to practice to prepare for Lake Crystal and set a goal for tonight,” said Morgan, who ended up with 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
“I thought we shared the ball pretty well, and shot it, too. Defensively, we just got it together against a very good team. We had a big crowd here and we just fed off the atmosphere. ... We knew it was going to be physical, and we got the job done.”
LCWM (13-3, 7-3) kept things within striking range behind six points apiece from junior guard Zack Wells and junior post Gage McManemy before Kolton Kunz’s head-on 3-pointer and Sizer’s driving hoop gave the Crusaders a 30-22 lead a the break.
Junior forward Carter Zimmerman drained a trio of 3-pointers as Loyola opened up a 47-32 on Morgan’s free throw with 9:22 to go. Loyola’s swarming defense took over from there as two buckets each by Morgan and Godfrey closed things out.
“This is always a fun and competitive game,” said Godfrey, who ended up with 13 points and eight rebounds. “Our key was to fix the defensive problems we had last time out so holding them to 42 was pretty good. We tried to pressure the ball and then get help-side defense. When we did get beat, we always had a guys there helping. We had a lot of guys step up offensively and we’ve got a lot of guys who can score the ball.”
Wells led the Knights with nine points while McManemy and Ethan Anderson chipped in eight points apiece.
Loyola, which won the boards 36-29 and committed fewer turnovers 11-7, connected on 23 of 56 from the field for 46% compared to the Knights’ 16 of 48 for 33%.
“Loyola is a very good team, and they took us out of everything we wanted to get into tonight,” LCWM coach Logan Manska said. “It will be interesting to see on film how many clean looks we had. This team will battle and bounce back because this was only one game. ... We just gave them too many second-chance points.”
LCWM hosts Norwood-Young America on Monday and Loyola travels to Alden-Conger on Tuesday.
