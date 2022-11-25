Coming off a 9-12 record a year ago, the Mankato Loyola girls basketball team will look to sophomore guard Sammy Kann’s intelligence and skill level to keep things moving in the right direction.
“Sammy has a pretty high IQ and returns as our leading scorer and vocal team leader,” Crusaders’ head coach Air Chantharak said. “She needs to work on being a more consistent scorer, but overall it’s like having a second coach on the floor. She’s quick to learn and catches on to things very fast.
“She’ll naturally read what the other team is doing and start taking it away. She puts a lot of time in in the gym and weight room. We’re looking for her to take the next step forward in games.”
Kann averaged 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game last season and led the team with 11 blocked shots as Loyola began its first year without co-oping with Nicollet.
“It was challenging at the beginning of last year because of all the new girls,” Kann said. “We play a lot of sports together so we’re familiar with each other. We sort of bonded throughout the year and it all worked out at the end. We all know how each other plays so I am looking for big things this year.
“We’re all friends outside of school so we’re like family. I’ve been around the program a long time which lets me see things differently. I try to give out a lot of encouragement and be helpful. I played AAU this spring and it has helped me with my driving and ability to finish. I am working on my conditioning to stay in the game more. ... I am excited to see what happens.”
Loyola’s other top returnees are sophomore guards Maddie Huiras and Gabby Bemmels. Huiras, who has ‘a nose for the ball,’ according to Chantharak, totaled 7.8 points and a team-best 8.3 rebounds a game. Bemmels, who Chantharak coined ‘our defensive anchor,’ ended up at 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals an outing.
“They put a lot of time in the weight room this summer while also working on their skills,” Chantharak said. “I like that they are willing to listen and work hard. This is a clean slate for us. Sometimes when you come into a program you’ve got the residual effects of the
previous coach. These girls soak everything in and do things exactly the way you ask. ... That’s a coaches dream.”
Sophomore Rachel Ammann (3.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg) and junior Jackie Fraze (1.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg) saw extensive action last season and are expected to contribute this go around. Three other players _ junior Ava Schneider, senior Megan Koberoski and sophomore Mercedes Hernandez _ were letter winners a year ago while junior Lyndsey Wangsness and sophomore Enara Aguiriano complete the varsity roster.
Loyola begins its season December 5 when it hosts Schaeffer from Rochester.
