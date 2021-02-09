For the second time in five days, the Mankato Loyola boys basketball team knocked off an undefeated team.
This time, the defensive-minded Crusaders downed No. 2-ranked St. Clair 57-47 Tuesday night in a Valley Conference clash.
“Our defense played really well and honestly, I think our offense helped our defense by holding the ball a lot,” Loyola coach Sam Carlson said. “This was a big win for our program, and we know we’re going to see them in two weeks and I am sure they’ll be ready to go so we’re going to have to play tough again. I thought we played with a lot of grit and got to most of the loose balls.
“For the most part, we rebounded well. We just did the little things well which is something we didn’t do last year when we lost a lot of close games. I’ve coached their kids in football since ninth grade as well, and I love those guys. It’s a weird feeling playing against them, but we’re not friends when we play each other and I am sure those guys are snapchatting each other already.”
Loyola (7-1) dominated the boards 37-24 behind 13 from 6-foot-3 sophomore wing Simon Moran along with seven apiece from senior guard Logan Carlson and sophomore guard Lawson Godfrey. Carlson and Godfrey led the way with 13 points apiece while Morgan chipped in 12 points.
St. Clair (6-1) received a game-high 16 points from junior sharpshooter Conner Andree and 11 from junior center Derrick Zeldenrust.
“You’re going to have nights like this,” Cyclones’ coach Charlie Freitag said. “You have to give Loyola credit, they outplayed us and outworked us. Our defense wasn’t bad, we just weren’t ready to come out and play. They got a lot of second-chance points, and I never get mad for missing shots, but I wasn’t happy with our effort tonight.”
Loyola shot out to a 14-3 advantage behind 3-pointers from Carlson and Godfrey, along a trio of baskets from Morgan. St. Clair managed to trim the deficit to 28-25 as Andree drained three from beyond the arc.
Carlson’s run-out hoop and top-of-the-key triple push the Crusaders’ lead to 35-25 to open the second half before Urban Casteel’s 7-foot runner produced the largest margin of the game at 41-28 with 10:48 to go.
“We rotated really well defensively,” Morgan said. “We played an aggressive man in the first half and then switching things up a little bit with a zone in the second half. We’re on a roll right now and are really feeling it. We’re doing all we can each practice to get better. We’re thriving off each win right now and turning things around.”
St. Clair, which converted just 3 of 12 at the foul line, pulled within seven points late in the game, but each time the Crusaders answered back.
Loyola hosts Medford on Thursday, and the Cyclones travel to Janesville-Waldorf Pemberton Friday.
